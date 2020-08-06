Juan Carlos Cuadros, a middle school principal from Eugene, is Bend-La Pine Schools' new executive director of curriculum and instruction.
Cuadros was named to the position Thursday afternoon, and will be in charge of reviewing and adopting curriculum, instructional technology and professional development for school staff.
Cuadros is a native Spanish speaker who has worked as a principal in several Eugene middle and elementary schools, including both Japanese- and Spanish-language immersion schools, according to a Bend-La Pine School press release. He has also worked as a classroom teacher and a multicultural liaison at elementary, middle and high schools.
In the press release, Cuadros said he is passionate about using curriculum that reflects a variety of cultures, as well as building relationships.
“I want parents and teachers to know that I am a partner with them to develop world class instruction in our schools," he said in the press release.
