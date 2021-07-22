The Bend-La Pine School Board announced Thursday it will begin hosting community listening sessions.
The first session is scheduled for July 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Silver Rail Elementary School gymnasium in Bend.
Melissa Barnes Dholakia, the chairwoman of the school board, and Marcus LeGrand, the board's vice chair, will host the sessions to give people the chance to connect with the board outside of a regular board meeting.
“July 13 marked our return to in-person board meetings, following more than a year of virtual engagement,” Barnes Dholakia said in a statement. “The volume of interest by our stakeholders to share their thoughts, concerns, and kudos — in person — is remarkable. It is our hope that this listening session, which includes a large venue, evening start and opportunity for conversation, will be convenient for potential participants and provide an environment for us to learn more from our parents, staff, students and community members.”
More than 100 residents showed up to the July 13 board meeting, most expressing frustration with mask-wearing guidelines at schools.
For more information and to sign up to speak, visit the board's webpage or call 541-355-1017.
