Central Oregon school districts on Thursday night notified parents of a "general threat" circulating nationwide on social media.
In an email sent 4:31 p.m., a representative of Bend-La Pine Schools said it was aware of the threat, made in widely-viewed posts on the social media platform TikTok, and had contacted Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
"So far, the origins of this post are unknown, but our law enforcement partners believe that it did not originate here and have no evidence that the threat is credible," the statement reads.
Bend Police had no extra officers assigned due to the alleged threat.
"Our school resource officers are very aware of the information that has been shared on social media nationally and have been in close communication with BLSD staff," Bend Chief Mike Krantz wrote to The Bulletin.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, however, had additional deputies at schools in the morning. Spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes said around noon that the office had not received any calls regarding the threats.
Other school districts in the area also sent out notifications, including Redmond School District.
By afternoon, Redmond schools public information officer Sheila Miller said principals in the district reported a mix in terms of attendance on Friday, the last day before winter break.
"Some schools say they're not seeing much change in attendance today, while others say they've had parents call to report their children would be staying home specifically because of the TikTok rumors," Miller wrote to The Bulletin.
By mid-morning Friday, parents were venting their frustration online.
"The email was very vague," a woman wrote in a Facebook forum of Bend-La Pine's statement. "Does anyone have first-hand knowledge of what they are doing to promote safety today?"
