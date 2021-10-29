listening session

About 100 people attended the first listening session held by the Bend-La Pine School Board in July at Silver Rail Elementary School gym in Bend.

 Nicole Bales/The Bulletin

The Bend-La Pine School Board will hold a listening session Thursday at Three Rivers School’s Otter Hall in Sunriver.

The board's chairwoman, Melissa Barnes Dholakia, and vice-chair Marcus LeGrand will be available to listen to comments, questions or concerns from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

People can register to participate online by Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. or until all available seats are reserved. Each registered speaker will be given two minutes to speak.

Those unable to attend the in-person listening session are encouraged to share comments by electronic message submission through the board’s listening post at www.bend.k12.or.us/district/home/school-board/members/communication-board or via mail to the school board at 520 NW Wall Street, Bend, Oregon, 97703.

