The Bend-La Pine School Board unanimously agreed Tuesday night to change its rules, goals and potentially its budgeting plans to fight racism and promote diversity and equity in its schools.
All seven members of the school board approved a resolution on this topic at their remotely held Tuesday night board meeting. The resolution, written by board member Melissa Barnes Dholakia, was intended to require the school district to make changes, instead of being meaningless platitudes, said board co-chair Carrie Douglass.
“We wanted to ensure that this resolution actually had some teeth to it," Douglass said. "This board feels like there’s been lots of listening, which is really, really important … but now, it’s time to show some real urgency, action and change."
This school board resolution, alongside protests around the nation and in Bend, were prompted by the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Board member Amy Tatom, reading the resolution aloud during the board meeting, said the school board stands with the black community, locally and nationwide, in condemning racism and violence towards black people.
The school board plans to revise its goals and internal rules before the 2020-21 school year starts in September, to emphasize inclusion, equity and diversity, the resolution stated. It will also create a new set of rules for the Bend-La Pine Superintendent, ensuring that the district leader take certain actions to advance equity and combat racism, Tatom read.
At least one school board member will also participate in an interagency task force, with other local government agencies also participating, Tatom read. It was not specified which other groups would join this task force, or when it would be formed.
The resolution also declared that the school board would keep equity and diversity in mind while reviewing the school district's budget, Tatom read.
Last week, Bend-La Pine Superintendent Shay Mikalson — who is leaving the district at the end of June — wrote a letter of his own, promising to combat racism in local schools.
Assistant Superintendent Lora Nordquist, who will become Bend-La Pine's interim superintendent on July 1, said the district is scheduled to review its language arts curriculum this year. District staff will look into curriculum from diversity and social justice-focused groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center, she said.
"It’s absolutely a legitimate criticism, and we need to get better," Nordquist said during the meeting about Bend-La Pine's curriculum.
Board member Amy Tatom said she hopes people clearly understand the reasons for the resolution are legitimate.
"People are going to take this the wrong way, and think it’s a politically motivated choice," Tatom said during the meeting. "This isn’t political, it’s the right thing to do.”
