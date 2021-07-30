Bend-La Pine School Board's first public listening session grew so contentious with the first question Thursday night that district officials paused the meeting to settle the room and board member Marcus LeGrand abruptly left.
Wendy Imel, who was defeated by LeGrand in the May election for a seat on the board, started the session by chastising LeGrand and board chairwoman Melissa Barnes Dholakia, who sat in front of the more than 100 people in the Silver Rail Elementary School gym in Bend.
Imel said she has been ignored after spending two months asking for a copy of her children's reading lists and curriculum. She also challenged the board to defy Gov. Kate Brown's move to require masks indoors in K-12 schools as coronavirus cases surge.
"Do your job," Imel said. "Serve our children and our families. Sadly, I do not expect an answer to my questions because you have set a precedent for simply dismissing our statements and questions, and that is a grave disappointment. That is not service, that is disservice."
Clapping erupted and LeGrand followed up by asking Imel, an adjunct faculty of business ethics at Portland State University, "Do you think it's ethical the way you have harassed our board?"
A crowd sitting around Imel started booing and yelling at LeGrand, demanding an apology. After the meeting's moderator called for a five minute cool-off break, LeGrand got up and left.
When LeGrand returned, he told the crowd that earlier in the day he read a derogatory social media post about his daughter. He asked that people not target his family.
LeGrand did not mention until the end of the listening session, following numerous comments questioning the severity of the pandemic and calls for the board to defy a mask mandate, that his family had experienced a tragedy.
"I'm getting ready to get on a plane and bury my fifth family member from COVID," LeGrand said.
He said it three times, each one louder than the last.
The crowd responded with a loud groan.
"I love you guys," LeGrand said as he then got up to leave the meeting.
The event was the first of several planned listening sessions designed to hear from people in the community outside of a regular school board meeting. The board's first meeting drew an angry crowd that protested masks and teachings related to race and gender.
Before the listening session Thursday, Julianne Repman, the director of safety and communication for the school district, spent 10 minutes setting the tone and laying ground rules. She warned that if conversations got heated, there would be a five minute break, and after a second outburst she would end the listening session.
Many of the people who spoke were supportive of the school board, while others continued protests against masks in classrooms, and teachings related to race and gender.
The listening session came hours after the governor directed the Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Education to create a rule requiring masks indoors in K-12 schools statewide.
Bend-La Pine School District said it would comply with the mask mandate.
Dr. Douglas Merrill, the chief medical officer for St. Charles Hospital in Bend and Redmond, told board members Thursday that he is glad the governor made the decision to mandate masks.
"The decision to wear a mask by all of us will make a very big difference in how bad this pandemic will be in our community and how long it will last," Merrill said.
Merrill explained that the highly-contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading. He said St. Charles has run out of beds at all four of its hospitals, and has halted elective surgeries.
"Our current vaccination rate in Deschutes County is not high enough to provide herd immunity against the Delta variant or any variant," Merrill said. "The patients are younger on average than they were a few months ago. This variant is tough on all ages."
(3) comments
Can Imel's assertion about the reading list and curriculum be verified?
If the school district will not allow community members and especially parents to know what is being taught, it is time to yank your kid, keeping in mind that no formal education is better than CRT indoctrination.
Then find alternate education, and recall the school board, pronto.
CRT is not being taught in the BLP schools. Before we commenting you need to check the facts.
Marcus LeGrand defeated Imel in the May election with 66 percent of the vote. Sounds like loud sour grapes to me.
