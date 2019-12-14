Bend-La Pine Schools’ leaders wanted to hear from local families and students — particularly those from underrepresented groups — about their experience with Central Oregon’s school district.

After an unprecedented campaign that included 36 listening groups covering a variety of family and student groups and a survey completed by more than 2,000 parents and guardians, students and their families expressed mixed perspectives on their experience with the district.

A majority of families surveyed said their child felt a sense of belonging and safety in school. But some students and families — particularly from various underrepresented groups such as people of color, people for whom English isn’t their first language and people who identify as LGBTQ — told the school district that they never felt entirely welcomed or accepted in schools. Others didn’t entirely agree, but said they still felt some microagressions and other issues weren’t being addressed properly.

“Honestly, it was very painful to read at times,” Lora Nordquist, Bend-La Pine’s assistant superintendent, said of the survey results.

After releasing these listening sessions to the public Tuesday, Bend-La Pine administrators said their district needed to step up to help these underserved students and families.

“There is a gap that we want to close,” Superintendent Shay Mikalson said at a Bend-La Pine school board meeting Tuesday. “We need to recognize the reality that success is not occurring equally across all of our schools, and in particular, among our historically underserved and marginalized students.”

Local education nonprofit Better Together trained school district staff and community members to facilitate the 36 listening sessions — 18 for families, 18 for students. About 172 students and 133 parents and guardians participated, according to the school district.

These listening sessions were narrowed down to specific groups: some were for students or families associated with a particular school. Others were only for students and families representing underserved groups, such as LGBTQ students, families of color, Spanish-speaking families and special education students.

Listening sessions for underserved groups were led exclusively by people who identified as a member of that group. One of those leaders was Tina Bandy, an assistant supervisor for Bend-La Pine’s transportation department, who identifies as a lesbian.

She said that her leading LGBTQ sessions, instead of a straight person, helped create a comfortable space where students were more willing to freely speak.

“There was a discussion that, ‘Sometimes, they just don’t get it,’” Bandy said. “Even if an ally had been in the room, (students) might not have been as open as they were.”

Bandy said LGBTQ students told her they felt like there were many allies at their schools. However, they said transphobic or homophobic moments, like being called by the wrong pronoun by teachers or students using homophobic slurs, were being overlooked.

The survey stated that many students and families of color wanted a more diverse teaching staff, as well as more culturally sensitive curriculum.

“The only African American history we learned is about slavery,” one anonymous student said in the Bend-La Pine report.

According to state data, 94% of Bend-La Pine teachers were white in the 2018-19 school year, compared to 82% of the district’s students.

Racism was an issue some students reported, as well. One anonymous student noted that a teacher said, “I don’t like mall shootings, but I do like mosque shootings.” Some Asian students said they regularly heard jokes about eating dogs.

Many students also stated the desire for stronger school-based relationships, particularly between them and their teachers.

Janelle Rebick, president of the Bend Education Association, said that should be an emphasis for school staff.

“If you don’t have a connection with students, it’s hard for them to trust you,” she said.

Rebick praised Bend-La Pine for releasing the survey results, even though they didn’t always reflect well on the district.

“They’re not trying to make it look all rosy, and say, ‘We don’t have an issue here,’” Rebick said.

The next step for Bend-La Pine Schools is for district staff and teachers to discuss the survey results and find ways to create a more equitable, welcoming environment, Lora Nordquist said. There aren’t any specific plans for improvement yet, although district leaders have discussed tweaking curriculum and training staff to act more inclusively.

“They need to have deep conversations about it before they start getting into the specific actions,” Nordquist said.

The Student Success Act’s incoming $2 billion investment to Oregon schools plays a large role in Bend-La Pine Schools’ outreach effort. Condit, from Better Together, said the state required school districts to connect money they spend from that investment directly to community input.

Nordquist said Bend-La Pine staff will keep the information they received in mind while deciding how to spend their Student Success Act money.

And district leaders emphasized that they intend to repeat the listening process, to keep families and students’ voices in the forefront.

“Bend-La Pine commits to doing this on an ongoing basis,” Superintendent Mikalson said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “This isn’t a one-and-done.”