BROTHERS — Bend businessman Tom Collier doesn’t have a white beard. He doesn’t own any reindeer. He doesn’t ride in a sleigh, either — when he delivers something out of town, he drives his 2001 Audi A6 4.2 Quattro. But, it is red.

None of that matters to the seven students at Brothers School in remote eastern Deschutes County. To them, he might as well be Santa. The 75-year-old Collier is the spirit of Christmas, delivering holiday presents because he believes in the power of giving. His holiday gifts have been a tradition for the K-8 Brothers School since 2015.

Collier arrived in the one-room schoolhouse one recent morning bearing seven large bags stuffed with presents. The seven students ogled the bags from the moment Collier walked through the door. One by one, the kids, ranging from kindergarteners through seventh graders, were called to the front of the classroom to receive their gifts.

The first student called up was second grader Mara West. The 7-year-old pulled out a rainbow unicorn stuffed animal, books, pens and more. After Mara returned to her seat, she told a nearby student, “There’s so much in here!”

Fellow second grader Syris Smith came next. Syris, 7, pulled out so many stuffed animals from his bag that the class giggled when he tried to balance all of them in his small arms.

Collier began the Christmas ritual partly because of his passion for giving back, but also because of Brothers’ isolation, he said.

“Due to the geography, they don’t have the ability to go shopping or do these things that other kids do,” said Collier, a Bend resident. “It’s not like they can go to the mall.”

Brothers School, located in the tiny ranching community of the same name, is a 45-minute drive from Bend and 50 minutes from Prineville. It’s made up of two buildings: One holds the classroom, an office, bathrooms, storage space and a small kitchen. The other is a small gym.

In most directions, the school is surrounded by seemingly endless miles of snowy desert brush. A long-abandoned, crumbling shell of a building sits next door. The U.S. Postal Service estimates Brothers has a population of 62 people.

Collier, a certified car dealer who owns Classic Motor Car in Bend, became curious about Brothers School when he learned it was going to reopen in 2015. The school had been closed for 10 years after the number of students enrolled fell to zero. When Collier asked a couple of his Brothers-based clients if they felt the school could use gifts, they told him yes.

Collier started by buying an entire cabinet’s worth of school supplies for the school — a tradition he now repeats each August — and from there, a relationship was born. That Christmas, he started handing out gifts.

Collier said he’s loved Christmas time since he was a child, growing up on a wheat farm in Eastern Washington’s Palouse region. He fondly remembers waiting in line to see Santa at a Spokane, Washington, department store and the best gift he received as a kid: a pair of Mickey Mouse slippers.

“It was very, very positive,” Collier said of his childhood Christmases. “Bubble lights on the tree, celebrating with grandparents — (it was) very traditional.”

The holiday is still a big deal to Collier. He said he handwrites about 300 Christmas cards each year to friends and family.

“A lot of them are pretty specific to the individual; it’s not just a blanket message,” Collier said.

Brothers isn’t the only school receiving school supplies from Collier. He said he donates to the K-8 Terrebonne Community School and to elementary schools in Klamath Falls.

Gretchen Stack, who’s taught at Brothers since 2015, said her school “lucked out” by having Collier buy supplies and presents for the students each year. She and other Brothers staff joked that the supply closet is called the “Mr. Collier Closet,” because he purchased every item in it, from paper clips to binders to pens.

“We just struck up a friendship between Tom and ourselves and the students,” Stack said. “He’s a part of the school life here.”

Jessamyn Lair began teaching part time at Brothers this September and is expected to become the school’s main teacher after Stack retires in January. After seeing Collier’s support for the first time this fall, she was impressed by his generosity, she said.

“I am blown away,” Lair said when the holiday gifts arrived this year. “It’s amazing that somebody has almost adopted the school.”

Fifth grader Peyton Smith, a 10-year-old who’s met Collier many times at the school, had nothing but nice things to say about him.

“He always brings us the best stuff,” Peyton said, “and he’s always really kind.”

Collier said he finds it rewarding to see the joy on the students’ faces as he hands them gifts.

“You just melt when you see their reactions,” he said. “It feels very heartwarming.”