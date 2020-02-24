Starting this summer, Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School will receive its first major overhaul since Harry S. Truman was president. Only three parts of the building — a mechanical closet, the staff bathroom and a recently built kitchen add-on — won’t be touched.
But the $3.8 million renovation will be so extensive that construction will continue through the fall, forcing Amity Creek’s nearly 170 K-5 students to attend class across town from September through December at the nearly new North Star Elementary School.
“There’s no way to get this project done as a part of the summer blitz,” said Andy Slavin, principal of Amity Creek. “They just need more time, but it’s going to be worth it.”
This cross-town solution, however, will create a transportation challenge for some Amity Creek families.
Amity Creek is located in the walkable Old Bend neighborhood. Because of this, some students walk to and from it every day. That won’t be nearly as easy at North Star Elementary School, located in far-north Bend. The distance between the two schools is 4.1 miles and would take about an hour and 20 minutes to walk one way, according to Google Maps.
Still, many Amity Creek parents have been understanding about the temporary relocation, Slavin said.
“I know there’s a little disappointment for those that live in this neighborhood and walk to school,” he said. “But they’ve been really positive and they’ve said, ‘Look, we can do anything for a few months.’”
One of those parents is Christine Bachtel, whose son attends first grade at Amity Creek.
Bachtel lives in Old Bend, and walks to and from school with her son every day, she said. She admitted that the temporary move to North Star Elementary School won’t be convenient, but she wasn’t too miffed.
“It won’t make our lives any easier, but … we’re totally on board with waiting it out,” Bachtel said. “It’s a great school, so it’s worth it.”
Slavin said some Amity Creek families actually live closer to North Star Elementary School, making the temporary move easier.
“There’s a few families that are so excited because they get to bike to school, they can walk to school,” he said.
Bend-La Pine Schools doesn’t have school buses for Amity Creek students, which is the policy for all of its magnet schools. But Slavin and district leaders are discussing offering some sort of bus or shuttle system this fall for families who can’t drive their children to North Star Elementary School.
Slavin and Kevin Gehrig, the principal at North Star Elementary School, are in the process of determining other logistical aspects of sharing the building, Slavin said. For example, Amity Creek’s students may start and end school earlier or later in the day than the students at North Star Elementary School, according to Slavin.
The goal is to have a completely separate school inside a different school, Slavin said.
“We’re only going to be there a few months, so we don’t want to make any massive changes to the way they run their school,” he said.
Because North Star Elementary just opened in September of 2019, it has yet to fill its entire building. That means there’s an empty wing of six classrooms available for Amity Creek: one room for each grade.
Because Amity Creek intentionally has a small student population — it’s the smallest elementary school in Bend-La Pine Schools, according to state data — the new space should fit perfectly, Slavin said.
“I feel incredibly lucky,” he said.
When students, teachers and families return to Amity Creek in January 2021, the building should look fresh, yet familiar.
The renovation, funded by a $268.3 million school bond approved by voters in 2017, will attempt to preserve the retro charms of the 71-year-old building, Slavin said. Wood paneling accents will remain, and new light fixtures and other upgrades will be as similar to the 1949 originals as possible, he said.
“When you walk in here, it feels like an old schoolhouse,” Slavin said. “We’re going to do everything we can to maintain that feel.”
Still, some things will change at Amity Creek. The school will get a new roof, seismic upgrades and classroom upgrades like modern overhead projectors. The school office out front will get a new glass wall, looking into the school’s entrance hallway. Midcentury blackboards will be replaced with modern whiteboards.
Slavin is hoping that the renovated Amity Creek will age gracefully.
“The idea is, 50 years from now, it’ll hold its charm, the way it has for 70 years,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.