Local nonprofit Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools has awarded more than $25,000 in grants to schools in Bend, Sunriver and La Pine this school year.
These grants covered small projects in every elementary school in the school district, as well as 12 middle and high schools, according to a press release Wednesday from the foundation.
Some of this money is going toward creating "brain-based break kits" for all 245 K-3 classrooms in the district, the release stated. These are sets of visual games and tools, along with headphones and a timer, designed to give students a break. These kits will also include instructional material for teachers to help them learn about how students' brains work, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.