Two decades ago, Tom Rodhouse was playing in a band of West African drummers, beating traditional drums in cities across the U.S.

A few turns in life later, and he is one of Deschutes County’s premier bat ecologists, spending most of his professional time trying to protect this delicate species from habitat loss and population threats.

The strange road traveled by Rodhouse started out in the Midwest, continued to the Eastern Seaboard, and ended up in Oregon, with stops along the way that could have pulled him into a variety of careers. He has a Ph.D. in natural resources, but his career includes drumming, anthropology and ornithology. In his university days, he traveled to Ghana to study music. In Oregon, he performed with the legendary musician Obo Addy.

Rodhouse, 49, loves to talk about his colorful past, but this month, he will focus primarily on bats when he hosts a Science Pub at McMenamins restaurant in Bend, scheduled for Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The lecture, sponsored by Oregon State University-Cascades, is designed to help Central Oregonians better understand the mysterious world of bats. Science Pub talks are held several times during the academic year. Attendance does not require any science background, but a healthy dose of curiosity can help.

Rodhouse’s talk, “Out of the Night, Into the Light: The Secret World of Bats,” will break down popular myths about bats and explain why these animals are a key species in Oregon ecosystems.

Rodhouse will describe his personal fascination with bats and his love of nature, which began at an early age. His father worked in a number of steel mills but he was also an avid outdoorsman. On weekends, the elder and younger Rodhouses left the city for hunting, fishing and bird-watching expeditions.

Rodhouse departed the Rust Belt for good to attend boarding school in Connecticut. But an interest in ecology eventually led him to Oregon, where he studied at Lewis & Clark College. After trying out biology as a major, Rodhouse found other interests and pursued a degree in anthropology and music.

“I deviated for a while,” Rodhouse said. “I hooked up with a guy from Ghana who was teaching drumming, and I ended up doing my own self-designed trip to Ghana.”

Rodhouse completed his undergraduate degree with a paper on ethnomusicology and West African music and drumming. He then spent a year playing with Kukrudu and Okropong, two Portland-based African drumming bands founded by the late Obo Addy, who died in 2012.

Rodhouse traveled across North America with the African band members, playing shows at festivals in Atlanta, Seattle and Calgary, plus numerous schools and other venues in Portland.

“I was good enough to hold my own, but at some point, it became clear that this wasn’t a career path for me,” said Rodhouse, who left the drumming band to get back into fieldwork and biology.

In 1993, Rodhouse took a job as an instructor at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry's Hancock Field Station at the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. In addition to getting back into his rooted interest in biology and ecology, Rodhouse met his future wife while on the job.

After the experience at John Day, Rodhouse found employment at the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, where he was hired to observe spotted owls. More education followed, and Rodhouse would eventually pick up a Ph.D. from the University of Idaho, a master’s in biogeography from Oregon State University and a second bachelor’s from OSU in wildlife science.

A turning point in his career occurred in the early 2000s when Rodhouse was hired to work again at the John Day Fossil Beds, this time to make a complete inventory of the park’s vertebrate animals, with a focus on mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians. The project led to a permanent ecologist position and allowed Rodhouse to start the bat monitoring program. The program resulted in intense field work, with opportunities to look for bats in remote locations in the middle of the night.

“There’s a lot of discovery and pioneering to be had out there,” Rodhouse said. “I’ve had moments where I felt I had seen things that no one had ever seen before.”

Rodhouse likes to retell an encounter nearly 20 years ago with a rare spotted bat, a species that had only two previous recorded sightings in Oregon. He strung 10 mist nets atop a ridge, and camped out for the night with a high-powered spotlight and a mug of tea.

“It was an unearthly experience spending the nights out on top of a cliff by myself and actually seeing a spotted bat, which is like a unicorn,” Rodhouse said. They had not been seen in Oregon in years.”

Rodhouse caught two of the spotted bats and fitted them with radio trackers. He learned that the bats, both male, traveled 30 miles in one night.

What fascinates him so much about bats?

Bats help farmers by killing pests they would otherwise require harmful and expensive pesticides to eliminate said Rodhouse. Bats also have a hearty appetite for mosquitoes. In some parts of the world, particularly in the tropics, bats are important pollinators of fruit trees.

These are just a few of the facts Rodhouse will describe in his talk, but he will also shoot down a lot of the myths surrounding bats. Bats do not, for example, seek to get tangled in your hair on midnight walks through the forest — but they may dive bomb a mosquito near your head. Also, they are not blind. They can see but their ability to navigate using echolocation is more helpful in the dark than eyesight alone.

Rodhouse now operates out of Bend, with a courtesy faculty position at OSU-Cascades and a role with the National Park Service. He is one of the lead architects of the North American Bat Monitoring Program, as well as the head of the Northwestern Bat Hub, a research and monitoring initiative based at OSU-Cascades.

Getting out in the field to survey bats or improve bat habitats remains one of the best parts of the job, he said. Bats have experienced a rapid decline in numbers in recent years, due in part to the expansion of wind farms, and Rodhouse’s work helps wind farm developers reduce their impact on the species. Next summer, he hopes to expand a project to recruit a small army of volunteers that can help locate spotted bats and better understand their migration patterns in Central Oregon.

Reflecting on his own career, Rodhouse also gains satisfaction in mentoring students and recent graduates. Taking time to explore a variety of options before settling on a career is perfectly fine, he advises young people.

“It’s OK to be a late bloomer,” Rodhouse said. “I didn’t follow a traditional path. I do have some young up-and-comers, and I tell them it’s fine to zig and zag. Not everyone has to follow a straight line from A to B to C.”