Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River was closed Thursday morning for an indefinite period of time after heavy rainfall in the Columbia River Gorge caused a debris slide.
The slide happened between mileposts 36 and 37, the Oregon Department of Transportation said, forcing the agency to shutter I-84 in both directions as workers attempted to clear the debris. Complicating matters was a jackknifed truck at milepost 53 in the eastbound lanes.
Westbound lanes reopened Thursday afternoon, but exits 35 and 37 remained closed.
Earlier Thursday morning the Historic Columbia River Highway was also briefly closed after a landslide between Vista House and Larch Mountain Road. However, crews were able to get the road back open before sunrise.
With rainfall in the forecast, and more snow expected at higher elevations, officials expect more debris slides in the future. Look at TripCheck.com before traveling to determine the best, and safest, route. Officials also recommend preparing for any delays by bringing a bag packed with supplies like water, food, a charged phone and other necessities that might be needed.
