The east Bend Safeway will reopen Wednesday, 17 days after a deadly shooting inside the grocery store.
Jill McGinnis, a Safeway spokesperson, said in a news release the store located near U.S. Highway 20 and 27th Street will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday and resume normal hours.
"We are so grateful for our team members, as well as for the Bend community," McGinnis said in the release. "We will continue to provide our associates support during this difficult time."
On Aug. 28, a 20-year-old gunman who lived behind the Safeway, walked from his apartment to The Forum Shopping Center, where the grocery store is located, firing an AR-15-style rifle throughout the center's parking lots. He entered the Safeway and sprayed bullets into grocery aisles. Bend Police said the gunman killed customer Glenn Bennett, 84, near the entrance of the store and Safeway employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, in the produce section before taking his own life. Police later confirmed that the gunman fired over 100 bullets that night.
The east Bend Safeway location has remained closed since the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, increased security measures were present in the parking lot of the store, including private security officers and vehicles. Bend Police spokesperson Sheila Miller said Tuesday there were not any plans to station officers at the Safeway or in the shopping center. She said officers may visit the location Wednesday if time allows.
Compass Security, a Portland-based security company, is providing services to the east Safeway location as it reopens. James Holman, president of the company, said security personnel were recruited by Albertsons, Safeway's parent company, to be stationed at all Safeway locations in Bend and Redmond.
