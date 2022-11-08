Melanie Kebler appeared to be defeating Chris Piper in the race to be the next mayor of Bend, based on early election results from Deschutes County.
Barb Campbell, Ariel Méndez and Mike Riley were leading early Tuesday night in the race to be the next members of the Bend City Council.
Four positions on the City Council were up for grabs in Tuesday’s general election.
Throughout their campaigns for the mayoral seat, Piper, a former city councilor and a general manager of a tech firm, maintained a sizable funding lead over Kebler, a current city councilor and an attorney.
“There was a lot of money spent on this campaign, particularly from the other side, and what we’ve seen tonight is that it really matters that you have people supporting you and people connecting with voters,” Kebler said.
According to preliminary results, Kebler appeared to lead Piper with 55% of the vote.
“Throughout my whole campaign I’ve always been energized and optimistic. We’ve got to see this through. It’s not over ‘til it’s over,” Piper told The Bulletin on Tuesday night.
Four candidates ran for the Position 4 seat. Campbell, an eight-year councilor and former downtown business owner, sought reelection to round out an even 10 years on the council. Preliminary results had Campbell leading the four-person race with 43% of votes.
“Two more years with your always-quirky city councilor,” Campbell told the crowd of around 100 democrats gathered at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend on Tuesday night.
Campbell’s opponents came from a variety of backgrounds. Karon Johnson, the land use chair for the Old Farm Neighborhood Association and a former prosecutor, sought to change the council’s homelessness policy and create a tree protection code. Bill Olsen is a partially retired veteran who made no public appearances and had no record of campaign finances throughout the election season. Erlin Taylor is a property owner from the Portland area, which caused some to question her residency in Bend.
In the race for Position 5, Méndez, a political science instructor at Oregon State University-Cascades and a pro-bicycle advocate, faced Sean Sipe, a real estate broker.
Preliminary counts had Méndez leading Sipe with 65% of votes.
“One thing I hope to show is that money can’t buy elections in Bend,” Méndez told The Bulletin on Tuesday night.
Sipe outspent Méndez by around $40,000.
In the race for Position 6, Riley, the executive director of The Environmental Center in downtown Bend, led with almost 62% of the vote against fellow candidates Julia Brown and Rick Johns.
“No matter who people voted for, I’m looking forward to making an effort to reach out across the community to a whole range of folks,” Riley said Tuesday.
“Our democracy is under a lot of stress right now, and I believe strongly that what we do at the local level and how we can work together to solve problems in our local communities is a big part of the way that we can start to reclaim our democracy and show that we can get stuff done,” Riley said.
Brown is a retiree with affiliations with the Central Oregon chapter of the far-right extremist group the People’s Rights Network. Johns is a downtown business owner who initially filed to run for mayor.
Throughout the election season, candidates such as Piper and Johns expressed their concerns with the direction of the current council. During debates they said many in Bend have been unrepresented by the council’s goals and actions. However, candidates Méndez, Riley and the current councilors Kebler and Campbell advocated for continuing the momentum of the current council. Their priorities included working toward solutions on homelessness, housing affordability and multimodal transportation improvements.
