Melanie Kebler appeared to be defeating Chris Piper in the race to be the next mayor of Bend, based on early election results from Deschutes County.

Barb Campbell, Ariel Méndez and Mike Riley were leading early Tuesday night in the race to be the next members of the Bend City Council.

