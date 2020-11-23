The Bulletin's largest newspaper of the year will go on sale for early birds wanting advertising inserts for Black Friday.
Readers can drive up to the Bulletin's parking lot and pick up a Thanksgiving Day paper Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 320 SW Upper Terrace Drive — just east of the Old Mill District.
Just follow the signs and look for the lighted tent in the back of the building, off Bond Street.
The paper will have 20-plus advertising inserts for Black Friday sales. Cost is $3. Please come with exact change.
Santa Claus will be on hand to greet the kiddies, too. And one can enter a drawing for a $100 gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.