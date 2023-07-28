Former Crook County School District Superintendent Duane Yecha has been chosen as a finalist for the interim superintendent position, which is meant to last one year.

The public is invited to meet Yecha, ask questions and provide feedback during an event at 5 p.m. Aug. 3, to be held at the district office in Prineville. An online feedback form can also be found on the district website.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

