Former Crook County School District Superintendent Duane Yecha has been chosen as a finalist for the interim superintendent position, which is meant to last one year.
The public is invited to meet Yecha, ask questions and provide feedback during an event at 5 p.m. Aug. 3, to be held at the district office in Prineville. An online feedback form can also be found on the district website.
The Crook County School Board opened a search for the position and interviewed several candidates throughout the week, but called in Yecha specifically for an interview, feeling his leadership style would "help bring stability and unity to the school district," according to a district press release issued Friday. today. Previously, the board interviewed and considered controversial conservative school administrator and former Republican candidate for governor Marc Thielman, among others, for the role.
The board is unanimously supportive of Yecha, and his appointment as interim superintendent has been tentatively slated for the board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The board meeting will be held at the district office.
Board member Scott Cooper is looking forward to working with Yecha.
"I served on the board when Duane was superintendent, and he was a very considerate and capable superintendent," said Cooper. "He's a low-drama individual, which is exactly what we need."
Yecha served as superintendent for Crook County schools for seven years and resigned in 2018. He currently lives in Prineville.
