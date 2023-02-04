A Redmond man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Friday for manslaughter and other charges stemming from a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two others.
Judge Daina Vitolins sentenced Brandon Kern, 30, of Redmond, in Jefferson County Circuit Court after he was convicted Monday of manslaughter, assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The charges stem from an accident that occurred Nov. 6, 2020. The head-on collision between the pickup Kern drove and a Honda Civic driven by Noelle Saunders, then 17, permanently disabled Saunders, and killed her passenger, Alisa Miller, 19, of Culver. Kern’s passenger, Shawna Henkenmeyer, suffered severe injuries. Kern suffered minor injures and registered a blood alcohol concentration of .245, three times the legal limit, in a test following the wreck.
Kern was sentenced to 120 months for the first-degree manslaughter of Miller, 70 months for the second-degree assault of Noelle Saunders, all served consecutively, and another 70 months for the second-degree assault of Shawna Henkenmeyer, with 35 to be served consecutively.
He is not eligible for early release, and will serve 18 years and nine months, with credit for time served. Vitolins revoked Kern's drivers license for life, and sentenced him to three years probation.
"I am assigning your sentence because of your lack of insight and the safety of the public,” said Judge Vitolins.
The sentencing hearing began with victim impact statements, first from William Saunders, father of Noelle Saunders, who was permanently disabled by the crash. Kate Duke, a representative from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, read statements written by Saunders while he sat nearby.
"The person who my daughter was before that crash died that night when Mr. Kern crashed into her vehicle. She was reborn in a world of pain, loss and depression," said William Saunders' letter.
Duke then read a statement written by Randy Strite, the husband of Alisa Miller. Strite shared he was glad justice had been found in the case. "You took a loving wife, mother, and daughter that night," said Strite. "Alisa would have wanted us to forgive you though, so while it is hard for me, I say that I forgive you."
Noelle Saunders then shared her own impact statement. Judge Daina Vitolins, began by asking Saunders to share with her more about Alisa Miller. "I have seen her picture and heard about her briefly during the trial," said Vitolins, "but I would like to know who she was."
Saunders described Miller as her best friend, and shared the beauty she saw in Alisa both inside and out.
"I wish I had known how little time I had left with her, because I would have told her how amazingly beautiful she was,” said Saunders.
Saunders shared that being a mother was important to Miller. "Being Piper's mom was so important to her, and she loved anything with a heartbeat," said Saunders. "She loved animals, and wanted to go into a career related to that."
Saunders then shared the impacts the crash had on her. She spent a total of 67 days in the hospital, and has had 21 surgeries so far. The crash permanently disabled her dominant right hand.
"Do you know how hard it is to use a can-opener with one hand," Saunders asked the courtroom. "I could barely wash my hair. When I go to the grocery store people stare at me, they take pictures of me. It takes me longer to do things sometimes, and everyone sees me as an inconvenience to them. People won’t hire me because I can't use my hand. Alisa didn't deserve this, and neither did I."
Shawna Henkenmeyer, who was the passenger in Kern's vehicle at the time of the crash and received significant injuries, then spoke.
"Brandon is the love of my life, and that will never change," said Henkenmeyer, holding back tears. "My kids are going to grow up without their stepdad who they love very much, and I don't mean to equate that to what others have lost."
Henkenmeyer then asked the judge to not add extra time for charges of assault he was found guilty of. "Brandon is an amazing person, he wouldn't do anything to intentionally hurt anyone. He deserves a second chance and I hope he gets it some day."
Deputy District Attorney Brentley Foster then read a message from Jerry Miller, Alisa's father. In the message he said, "I am a forgiving person, and our family tries to be very forgiving people, but we also believe in having consequences for your actions. I hope that this young man can take the opportunity to better himself."
The state, represented by Foster, said the maximum sentences, as requested by the state, still were not enough for the loss involved in this case.
"Mr. Kern has had a second chance, when he took DUII diversion, and a third chance when he faced reckless driving and assault charges," said Foster. "Mr. Kern poses a risk to the public."
Kern's lawyer, Timothy Gassner, stated he appreciated the forgiveness given, and asked that the judge sentence Kern to less than the proposed sentence.
Kern then read a statement, stating " I understand the affect I have had on the families involved, and I accept responsibility for my actions. I truly apologize, and hope I can become a better person in the future."
Vitolins then read the sentence, and followed with a statement to the families expressing her condolences, and to Noelle Saunders, stating "Nothing can replace what you all have lost, and what Mr. Kern has taken from you," Vitolins told the families. To Saunders, Vitolins added, "What I have seen this entire trial is an incredibly strong and beautiful young woman."
