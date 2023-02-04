noelle

Noelle Saunders is shown holding sunflowers, the favorite flower of her friend Alisa Miller, who died in the 2020 car crash caused by Brandon Kern. 

 Kiva Hanson/Madras Pioneer

A Redmond man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Friday for manslaughter and other charges stemming from a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two others.

Judge Daina Vitolins sentenced Brandon Kern, 30, of Redmond, in Jefferson County Circuit Court after he was convicted Monday of manslaughter, assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.