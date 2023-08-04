Adderall

Adderall XR capsules are displayed on Feb. 24. A shortage of the prescription drug — used for ADHD, depression and narcolepsy — has continued for more than a year. 

 Jenny Kane/AP file

A shortage of 1 billion doses of medicine used to treat ADHD was caused by drug manufacturers failing to produce the full amount of medicine they were authorized to create, two federal agencies reported Thursday.

A shortage of Adderall that stretched from one month to six months to almost a year has frustrated and often sickened Americans with 41 million prescriptions for medicine that they are unable to fill at pharmacies. The shortages have spread to other amphetamine-based drugs used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other issues.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden speaks during a news conference in Bend in May. The Oregon Democrat says he heard about the shortage of ADHD medicine during town halls around the state earlier this year.
