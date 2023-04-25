A driver crashed into a metal beam in front of the Deschutes County Circuit Court in downtown Bend early Monday morning after fleeing police at speeds that reached 70 mph.
No one was injured, but the driver was taken to St. Charles Bend for an evaulation.
At 1:46 a.m. on Monday, a Bend Police officer patrolling near NW Bond Street and NW Franklin Avenue saw a black Dodge Challenger traveling west on Franklin through an intersection without stopping at a flashing red light before then accelerating north on Bond, the Bend Police said in a release Tuesday.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which was driven by Timothy P. Bates, 30, of Bend, police said. Bates was driving around 70 mph in a 20 mph zone and the officer did not pursue Bates, deciding it to be unsafe, police said.
Bates then continued along Bond Street through the intersection of NW Greenwood Avenue before hitting something, which caused the vehicle to fly into the air. The vehicle then smashed into a steel beam in front of the county courthouse.
After the crash, Bates was arrested. He was then taken to the Deschutes County jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and first-degree criminal mischief, the release said.
