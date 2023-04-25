DUII crash

A driver crashed into a metal beam in front of the Deschutes County Circuit Court in downtown Bend early Monday morning after driving at high speeds that reached 70 mph, police said. 

 Bend Police/Submitted photo

No one was injured, but the driver was taken to St. Charles Bend for an evaluation.

