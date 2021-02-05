The driver killed following a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Century Drive south of Bend has been identified as 74-year-old Bend resident Kathleen Sue Case.
Case, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Armada, attempted to turn east onto Century Drive from East Campbell Road at about 11:45 a.m. when she was struck by a 2018 Dodge 2500 pickup truck that was hauling a trailer westbound on Century Drive, according to Bend Police.
The driver of the Dodge pickup, Adam Perry Mack 34, of Bend, and two passengers are medically trained and provided emergency medical care to Case.
Despite the efforts, Case was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mack has cooperated with the investigation. Police do not believe speed or intoxication were factors in the crash.
Century Drive was closed for about three hours due to the crash and investigation.
