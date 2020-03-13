The driver who was killed in the single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Terrebonne has been identified as Daniel K. Petty, 65, of Crooked River Ranch, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Petty was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger west on Lower Bridge Road at about 6:45 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, crossing the oncoming lane and into a large juniper tree on the east shoulder near the intersection with 31st Street, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies and Redmond Fire & Rescue responded. Petty was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Peter J. Jackson, 37, of Redmond, was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Redmond for serious injuries that were not considered life threatening .
The road was closed to all traffic for about two hours.
It appears Petty may have suffered from a medical emergency prior to the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
