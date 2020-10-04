The driver of a pickup truck was arrested Saturday night after slamming the vehicle into the front room of a Redmond home where an 8-month-old child was sleeping, police said.
No one in the home was injured in the 11:20 p.m. crash at 2773 SW 50th Street.
Teresa Brunson, 39, of Redmond, was arrested for investigation of charges that include DUIII, recklessly endangering and reckless driving, Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers said in a press release. Brunson received a criminal citation to appear in Deschutes County Circuit Court and was released.
Police allege that Brunson was driving a 2017 Ford F150 when she crossed the center of SW 50th Street, hit a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee on the south side of the street and then careened across the front yard of a home before crashing into two front rooms, including the one where the infant was sleeping, Chambers said.
Brunson received minor injuries when the truck's airbag deployed.
