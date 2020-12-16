The Bend Park & Recreation District is hosting a drive-thru holiday food drive from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bend Senior Center and the parking lot across from The Pavilion ice rink.
The donated food will go to NeighborImpact, an organization that acts as the region’s food bank. The need for food this year increased by 50%, according to NeighborImpact.
Food items needed the most are canned proteins like chicken and tuna, soups and stews, canned vegetables and fruits, and dried beans.
In addition to the food drive, a NeighborImpact donation bin will also be available at The Pavilion through mid-January. Visitors are encouraged to bring food items to donate when they come to use The Pavilion.
