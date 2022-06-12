Tenants: The UPS Store, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and a drive-through restaurant
General Contractor: Kellcon Construction
Architect: STEMACH Design + Architecture
Details: A 6,040-square-foot building for multiple tenants, including a drive-through restaurant, is in development at 61165 S U.S. Highway 97 in Bend, where a Sonic restaurant was formerly located.
The name of the restaurant has not yet been disclosed, but according to the developer, Jeremy S. McPherson, it’s a national chain with an existing location in Bend and thousands of locations nationwide.
The other two tenants include a UPS store and Handel’s, an ice cream parlor.
Handel’s was founded in 1945 and makes its ice cream on site by hand. McPherson said the Handel’s franchisee owns three other locations in the Portland metro area and has plans to open a second Handel’s location in Bend.
Construction on the main building of the development is expected to be completed by early fall.
The development is under the same ownership as the project completed in 2021 on Bend’s east side with Hablo Tacos and Bangers & Brews. According to McPherson, the same development group is working on another "commercial neighborhood node" near Nels Anderson Road and Third Street. It's currently in the design phase.
