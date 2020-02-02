Waterfall hikes in Oregon are almost always spectacular, but by the time you reach your fourth or fifth, they do have a way of running together.
Thank goodness for places like Drift Creek Falls.
The spectacular waterfall hike near Lincoln City on the central Oregon Coast is like no other in the state. After hiking 1.5 miles through a quiet coastal forest, visitors are treated to views of the dramatic waterfall from a 240-foot suspension bridge hanging 100 feet above the canyon floor.
The bridge is certainly stable and safe to cross, though anyone afraid of heights might want to look from afar.
Drift Creek Falls is relatively small compared with other waterfalls in Oregon, measuring only 66 feet tall (Multnomah Falls is a towering 635 feet).
Still, it’s a good-looking plunge, pouring over a rugged basalt cliff into Drift Creek below.
The waterfall is especially powerful in the winter and spring, when fed by storms that soak Oregon’s Coast Range. With good coverage from the forest canopy, it’s a perfect rainy day hike during the wet season.
You can get a good look at the waterfall from the bridge. But cross to the end and continue to follow the trail, and you’ll wind up at a creek-level viewpoint of Drift Creek Falls.
In all, the roughly 3-mile round-trip hike is an easy excursion for those seeking an inland adventure on the coast. You can find a lot of waterfalls in Oregon, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anything quite like this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.