Dozens of people gathered in Pioneer Park in downtown Bend on Monday to celebrate workers’ rights for Labor Day.
The celebration and picnic comes amid a resurgence of organized labor unions in the wake of the pandemic’s toll on the nation’s workforce.
“We protect and achieve more working together than we ever do trying to achieve things on our own,” said Renee Ruiz, the president of the Central Oregon Labor Chapter, which organized the event.
Members representing roughly a dozen unions gathered in the park to share what workers’ rights mean to them and what still needs to be done. There were educators and school staff, healthcare workers, electrical workers, letter carriers and other municipal employees. They chatted over meals around picnic tables and scribbled the names of unions in chalk as a band set up nearby to play union-themed music.
To attendees, the turnout showed a strong depth of union support in Central Oregon.
“It’s a day to celebrate us,” said Mary Hofer, an office manager at Bend High who is also the state secretary for the Oregon School Employees Association.
Hofer said the pandemic both exacerbated and shined a light on the workforce challenges facing educators and health care workers, heightening the need for people to organize. She said the unionization of workplaces like Starbucks and Amazon shows that people are realizing that banding together can make a difference to improve working conditions.
“Investing in people’s labor is the way we get out of our present situation,” said Bend resident Justin Gottlieb. “You should have the opportunity to work your way out of poverty and I think that’s the essence of labor that’s been forgotten,” he added.
A slate of mostly-Democratic city, county and state political figures and candidates also gathered at the park on Monday, pledging to support these groups if voters support them.
For Ruiz, a staffer with the Oregon Nurses Association, Labor Day is a reminder of the three generations in her family who fought for workers’ rights before she did. It was a union opportunity that brought her to the Pacific Northwest.
Now, she’s excited about the resurgence that she’s seeing in organized labor groups, adding: “People are understanding that we make an impact.”
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
