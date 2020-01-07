The Oregon Store in downtown Bend will close its doors within the month to make more room for city of Bend employees.

The city, which owns the building at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Wall Street, is not renewing The Oregon Store’s lease, which ends Feb. 5. The store, which sells a variety of food and souvenir products from more than 200 Oregon-based companies, has operated in this location for the past seven years, said business owner Dean Gahagan.

“I think Bend will be missing the Oregon products we sell,” Gahagan said.

Instead of leasing the nearly 2,800-square foot space to The Oregon Store, the city will use the space to house more employees, said Grant Burke, the facilities manager for the city. For the past decade, every city building has gotten progressively more crowded. The city overall has added 176 positions to a total of 703 since 2008, according to data from the city’s human resources department.

There are 1.4 city staff members per 1,000 Bend residents, according to 2017 data from the League of Oregon Cities. The similarly-sized city of Beaverton, with a population of 97,000, has 1.8 staff members per 1,000 residents, while Redmond, with a population of just over 29,000, has 1.8 staff members per 1,000 residents.

Staffing at Bend’s downtown campus alone has increased over 62% since 2015, Burke said.

“We’re trying to prepare and plan for future growth,” Burke said.

Part of the growth seen at City Hall is making up for jobs that were lost during the economic downturn of 2008, said Rob DuValle, the city’s chief people officer. But by 2015 or so, the city equalized and was back up to pre-recession job levels.

Job growth from 2016 and after is more of a reflection of the city keeping up with being able to serve a growing population, DuValle said. The city has added 110 jobs since 2016.

“It’s clearly just based on the needs of the community and the growth of the community,” DuValle said.

But for Burke, more employees means finding more office space — a challenge that has become increasingly difficult downtown. The soon-to-be former home of The Oregon Store will host eight to 12 employees, two of whom are currently telecommuting because of lack of office space, Burke said.

It’s not clear which employees from which departments are going to occupy the new space, though some space will likely be for employees from the Office of Performance Management — a department charged with tracking progress of council goals.

“We’re hoping to bring some folks back to the downtown campus that we have asked to telecommute because we don’t have the space for them in our facility,” Burke said.

There is $500,000 budgeted for the renovation, Burke said, and they hope to get employees working in the building in nine months. But even after the employees make the move, the city still faces a shortage of space.

“We’re running out of city-owned buildings (for) the downtown campus,” Burke said.

This fall, the Bend City Council directed city staff to start looking for a new location for City Hall in the Bend Central District, an area that stretches east of U.S. Highway 97 to Fourth Street in the center of the city.

But the city has just begun looking for new space in the core of town. Until then, the city will be making do.

“I would not be surprised if we were looking for leasable space by next biennium,” Burke said.

For Gahagan, this is the end of the road. After 30 years, he has decided to not move his business somewhere else. He hopes someone will be interested in buying the business.

“My wife and I are ready to retire and move on,” Gahagan said.

He said the city acted as an excellent landlord. But as he packs up his business, he can’t help but feel like the city’s current strategy of occupying more downtown space for a growing employee base isn’t sustainable.

“I’m not disgruntled at the city,” Gahagan said. “I don’t necessarily agree with their consumption of downtown real estate for city functions.”