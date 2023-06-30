After years of discussion, downtown Bend’s Brooks Street Promenade — or Brooks Alley — will soon see changes to encourage pedestrian safety and mitigate wrong-way traffic.

The changes, which will be implemented between Franklin and Oregon avenues, won’t include a complete closure of Brooks, as proposed in 2020, but downtown businesses, city staff and the Bend City Council recently reached a compromise to install an automatic gate to encourage one-way traffic and lighted bollards, which are short posts that serve to protect pedestrians.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(1) comment

Marcomm
Marcomm

Can't you have delivery hours and close it the rest of the time? Cars and people don't mix very well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.