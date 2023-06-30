Pedestrians stroll by delivery vehicles in Brooks Alley in downtown Bend. To encourage pedestrian safety in Brooks Alley, downtown businesses, city staff and the Bend City Council recently reached a compromise to install an automatic gate to encourage one-way traffic and lighted bollards, which are short posts that serve to protect pedestrians.
After years of discussion, downtown Bend’s Brooks Street Promenade — or Brooks Alley — will soon see changes to encourage pedestrian safety and mitigate wrong-way traffic.
The changes, which will be implemented between Franklin and Oregon avenues, won’t include a complete closure of Brooks, as proposed in 2020, but downtown businesses, city staff and the Bend City Council recently reached a compromise to install an automatic gate to encourage one-way traffic and lighted bollards, which are short posts that serve to protect pedestrians.
Ben Hemson, the city’s economic development manager, spent the spring talking to downtown businesses that will be impacted by the changes.
Initially, the city proposed completely barring vehicles from entering the promenade.
It didn’t go over well.
“It kind of caused a bit of a firestorm for stakeholders,” Hemson said.
Many businesses rely on the promenade for deliveries, including Lark Mountain Modern, a local home goods store that sells everything from couches to drink coasters.
“We have a lot at stake downtown,” said Patrick Trowbridge, who owns the building the store operates in.
Eliminating delivery access on the promenade was a deal breaker for many business owners and employees, including Trowbridge. Shifting delivery and customer pickup access from the Brooks Street Promenade to Wall Street, a main thoroughfare for downtown patrons, just wouldn’t work, he said.
“You can’t just take away these businesses’ ability to operate,” said Trowbridge.
After some contention and a little give and take, the city and downtown businesses reached a compromise.
An automatic gate that will sense vehicles if they are driving in the right direction will be installed near the entrance to the north Mirror Pond parking lot. Several sets of lighted bollards will be placed at popular pedestrian crossings on the promenade to protect patrons from oncoming vehicle traffic.
When traffic flows the right way and approaches the gate, it opens, allowing vehicles to proceed, said Tobias Marx, the city’s parking manager, at a June 21 City Council meeting.
“There’s really no negatives to this because we’re not restricting the access for the business owners and for deliveries...but we do help with safety improvements and everything else,” Marx said at the meeting.
The changes can be implemented quickly and affordably as the city sees fit, Marx said. The city already has the gate on hand and bollards cost under $500 a piece. However, there is no firm date for the changes, and there isn’t much of a rush, he said.
The changes are a start, said Liz Boisineau ODell, the general manager of Lark Mountain Modern. They’re a great compromise, but clearer signs and consistent messaging is needed on the promenade, she said.
“We want people to come
downtown and enjoy. We wouldn’t be here without them, and they wouldn’t be here without the businesses,” she said.
But the bollards and automatic gate won’t be the last of the changes to the promenade. The city has more than $2 million dollars saved to completely revamp Mirror Pond Plaza, which is adjacent to the Brooks Street Promenade.
According to Hemson, it could include a complete closure of the promenade.
(1) comment
Can't you have delivery hours and close it the rest of the time? Cars and people don't mix very well.
