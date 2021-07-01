Parking in downtown Bend is going to be a different experience starting this summer.
Historically, Bend has had free, two-hour parking downtown during business hours, and allowed a driver to move at least 750 feet away to another space when that two hours was up.
But new changes, which took effect Thursday, no longer allow drivers to do this. Instead, those who want to stay longer than two hours downtown need to go to a paid-parking lot or to the paid-parking garage.
“The intention is really to give you more choices based on how long you are staying,” said Tobias Marx, the city’s parking manager.
The changes are several years in the making, with strategies originally being outlined in the Downtown Parking Strategic Management Plan, which was adopted by the Bend City Council in 2017. The Downtown Parking Advisory Committee then worked on the specifics.
Downtown lots, which used to include two hours of free parking, no longer will, and people will continue to be charged $1 per hour to park in these lots or the parking garage.
The basic idea is that the best way to manage parking when there is high demand is to charge for it, Marx said.
These changes will allow people who really just need to go to downtown for a couple of hours to run an errand or eat a meal to do so, while people who need or want to stay downtown for longer have a safer, more reliable alternative to constantly needing to move their car around to avoid citations, Marx said.
Marx recognizes that not everyone will be happy about paying for parking, but pointed out that the previous way Bend managed parking was confusing. Previously, two hours of parking was free on lots downtown, but any additional time after that was not.
“We have received so much feedback on, ‘We don’t know what to do on your lots,’” Marx said.
Earlier this year, the city eliminated free parking from the parking garage, and the city has not seen a decrease in the number of cars.
“This garage has never been as busy as it is right now,” Marx said.
Other changes include parking limits in the Mirror Pond South and North parking lots being extended from four hours to six hours, and making the Troy Field Lot a paid-parking lot with all-day parking available.
People can pay for parking on these lots or in the garage with a parking payment app, or with cash and credit card, Marx said.
Paid parking will be removed from NW Irving Street, and on-street parking will become two hours of free parking, according to Marx.
For people who work downtown, Marx said the city is hoping to promote a monthly parking permit that “costs less than Netflix.” The cost ranges between $10 and $30, depending on someone’s income, Marx said.
Mindy Aisling, executive director of the Downtown Bend Business Association, said while business owners have differing opinions, the association itself supports the changes.
One benefit is that money generated from parking fees stays within the downtown parking district, which can be used to improve downtown over time, she said.
“It helps put people in the right places,” Aisling said. “I think it will be easier for people to park downtown.”
People who have never used a parking app to pay for parking in Bend can go to Parkingapp.com and search for an app that can be used to pay for parking at the lot of their choosing, Marx said. Residents can use a digital coupon with the term “Bendite” and get two hours of free parking in lots through August, Marx said.
(1) comment
the web app is ridiculous. Let us (and tourists from wherever) wave chipped CCs at a piece of hardware ffs.
