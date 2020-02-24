The Centennial Parking Plaza Downtown Parking Garage in Bend closed for about 40 minutes Monday after a 17-year-old girl was injured in a skateboarding accident inside.
The unidentified skateboarder was holding onto the driver's side mirror of a Volkswagen Jetta driven by another 17-year-old girl and heading to the top level of the parking garage Monday morning, according to a Bend Police Department press release.
The skateboarder lost her grip on the mirror, fell and injured herself, according to the release. She was not wearing a helmet when she crashed, and the Jetta did not hit her, according to police.
While emergency responders tended to the skateboarder and police investigated, the parking garage was closed for about 40 minutes, the press release stated.
Bend Fire & Rescue took the skateboarder to St. Charles Bend to treat serious injuries. No citations have been issued yet, according to police.
