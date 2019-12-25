A fire in downtown Bend prompted evacuations and killed two pets Christmas Eve night.

Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Bend Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in a second floor apartment in downtown Bend on Brooks Street, which is the alleyway behind the buildings on the west side of NW Wall Street.

The occupants, Florencio Guevara and Viviana Rodriguez, evacuated the apartment with no injuries, but two pets — a turtle and a snake — did not survive the fire. Occupants of the adjacent business, the Wall Street Grille, as well as the people in the other second floor apartments, were evacuated as a precaution.

Tactic, the snowboard and skate shop on the first floor, suffered significant smoke damage. MiNT Nail&Hair also suffered from water damage, as the fire disrupted the plumbing, said Bend Fire Capt. Scott Wyman.

It remains unclear how much damage has occurred in the surrounding businesses, offices and apartments, Wyman said.

"It was a real complex fire because of the age of the structure, and the proximity to those other businesses," he said.

The cause is currently under investigation.