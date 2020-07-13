Doug Spencer, a technology consultant and co-owner of the restaurant Chomp Chomp, is running for the Bend City Council.
Spencer, 60, is running for the seat held by Bruce Abernethy, who earlier this year announced he would not run for reelection. He will face Rita Schenkelberg, a mental health counselor, and Kat Mastrangelo, the executive director of Volunteers in Medicine, in the November general election.
Spencer said his decision to run for the council was driven by his experience as a business owner opening up the restaurant Chomp Chomp in downtown Bend.
“That whole process convinced me there are things in the city that are not operating well,” Spencer said.
The city felt like more of an adversary rather than an advocate for business throughout the permitting process, Spencer said. As a councilor, he would aim to better improve communication throughout the city.
Originally from Tennessee, Spencer moved to Bend more than five years ago from the greater Los Angeles area after a career of working in software development. He now works as a technology and organization design consultant with LeadingAgile in Bend.
He believes his experience working in the technology sector makes him qualified to run for the council because he has experience with managing budgets and working with lots of people with diverse interests.
If elected, Spencer said his priorities would be to find ways to better support local businesses and to support the creation of affordable housing. A place to start would be taking a look at policies he said contradict each other.
“For a lot of young folks that are just starting out in their economic life, there’s not a lot of housing options for those folks,” Spencer said.
Spencer would also open the discussion up to providing better internet access by having the city offer internet services like a public utility. He cited Chattanooga, Tennessee, which has a population of about 180,000 and has a municipally-owned telecom provider, as an example of what is possible.
Having better, faster internet access in Central Oregon is important to supporting and encouraging more local business, as well, he said.
“It’s about leveling the playing field that provides everyone the same level of economic opportunity,” Spencer said.
During a time of social unrests and protests, Spencer said he would see his role on the council as one to bring people together, rather than to divide.
“I think we could do a better job of speaking to each other instead of at each other,” he said.
