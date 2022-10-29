For the first time, the Deschutes County Historical Museum is holding a creepy doll contest featuring five of the museum’s most horrifying dolls from its extensive collection.
But that's not the really creepy part.
On Halloween, Mark Quon, a local musician and storyteller will spend the night alone at the museum with the dolls as part of a fundraiser for the museum.
Quon will begin his Fright Night at the Museum at 8 p.m. on Monday, live streaming his experience on the museum’s Facebook page every hour on the hour until midnight. He plans to interview the doll that wins the contest as Creepiest Doll 2022, and will sing songs and tell stories with the dolls.
Quon stressed that it is not the dolls that creep him out. He is more worried about spending the night with the museum’s assortment of disembodied spirits that are said to roam about.
“This all started out as fun and games,” Quon said with a nervous laugh. “But maybe I’m going to be a little freaked out.”
Quon finds the dolls tragically beautiful.
“I have a little bit of a reputation for liking creepy dolls. Not the kind that are made to look creepy, but just the naturally old, vintage dolls that end up being creepy looking,” Quon said. “My take on it is thinking of these dolls that were once loved and adored by kids. Now, their owners have outgrown them and now they are orphans in all these vintage shops or thrift shops, and I see them as kind of a sad and beautiful thing.”
Quon’s interest in dolls took off when he started taking photos of dolls in shops and posting them online. He said people would get angry with him for posting doll photos because many of them were too creepy and bothered some of his online followers.
“Creepy comes from other people,” Quon said. “But again for me, and I do want to stress this, I don’t think they are creepy...I kind of humanize these dolls in a way, and they really are kind of a metaphor for me,” Quon said.
Quon encouraged everyone to tune in with him while he hangs out with the dolls on Halloween.
Rebekah Averette, the museum’s collections manager, said the museum has 296 dolls tucked away in the building. Five of those dolls are on display for Halloween, and are featured in the contest, and were “carefully hand selected for their awfulness,” Averette said.
All of the doll business lately has Averette thinking about what makes dolls so intriguing, and creepy.
“They are these things that little girls, or boys, play with, and then they get old, and when they decay, they are kind of creepy,” she said, pointing out that pedophobia is the term used to designate fear of dolls or inanimate objects that look real.
While there isn't a ton of information on the dolls in the museum's collection, the vast majority of them came from Marjorie Smith’s personal collection, Averette said. Smith was the first baby born in Bend’s first hospital in 1909 and died at the age of 100 in 2010. She was an avid doll collector, Averette said.
Doll No. 1 in the creepiest doll contest is believed to be the only doll in the competition that was part of Smith’s collection, Averette said.
But so far, it is doll No. 2 that is winning the contest, and with its smile and mischievous look on its creepy little face it isn’t hard to see why. The doll is unsettling.
Averette said she believes doll No. 2 was a common doll in the 1930s. The dolls were originally made in England in the 1920s by a woman named Norah Wellings, she said, and are known as "Jolly Boy" sailor dolls. They were commonly sold on cruise ships as souvenirs.
“It is very creepy,” Averette said of doll No. 2. “The funny thing about him too is that he is really tiny. When you put him down, he looks like he is one of those awful dolls from a movie that you turn around and he’s behind you all of a sudden.”
Averette said the dolls on display in the museum as she goes about her daily routine can sometimes get under her skin.
“I walked by the other day and he (Jolly Boy) had flipped himself off the side of where he was sitting, so he was leaning backwards reaching toward us,” Averette added. “I am sure it is probably because there were a lot of people walking by and he just fell.
"But do we know that for sure?”
