Don’t blink Central Oregon or you might miss the early winter view.
Over the weekend, the last days of summer left a dusting of snowfall over the Cascade mountain range, including Mount Bachelor and the Three Sisters.
But the unseasonable blanket of snow is not expected to last long, according to the National Weather Service station in Pendleton.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it melts,” said Joe Solomon, a weather service meteorologist . “We are too early in the fall and not close enough to winter to see accumulating snowfall in the mountains.”
Most of the snow fell Friday and early Saturday morning above 6,000 feet , higher than the weather service is able to accurately measure, Solomon said.
Because overnight temperatures were above freezing over the weekend, Solomon suspects the snow was melting as it fell, leaving just enough to paint the mountains.
“That was an early fall-like system that came through,” Solomon said. “It’s the final indication that summer is over and we are heading into the fall season.”
Fall officially begins Wednesday, but the weather forecast will stay summer-like over the next week.
High temperatures in Bend will be above 80 degrees and lows will be above 50 degrees, according to the weather service.
The outlook for October calls for cooler temperatures and more precipitation, which could bring more snowfall to the mountains later in the month. But the immediate forecast only shows sunshine and warm temperatures, weather not cold enough to keep the snow around, Solomon said.
“We would need to be in a prolonged wet pattern with cold temperatures for it to accumulate,” Solomon said. “At this point in time, I don’t see that.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.