The Humane Society of Central Oregon has named Donna Mills as its interim executive director.
Mills has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership. Most recently, Mills worked as executive director for the Central Oregon Health Council, where she worked on health care initiatives and developed partnerships within the community, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
“Mills’ extensive experience as a nonprofit executive director and chief financial officer brings a blend of strategic insight and operational expertise to the role,” the release stated.
As interim executive director, Mills will work with the board to assess needs and prepare for the selection of a permanent executive director.
“I am truly honored to join the Humane Society of Central Oregon as the interim Executive Director,” said Mills in the news release. “I have immense respect for the incredible work that HSCO has accomplished under the guidance of Sabrina Slusser, and I am excited to collaborate with the dedicated team to further our mission and enhance the services we provide to the community.”
Slusser announced her resignation from the Humane Society at the end of June. She had worked for the organization since 2011.
