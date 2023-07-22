230720_bul_loc_dog (copy)
Buy Now

Personnel from the Oregon State Police forensics division and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office investigate the scene where a man was mauled to death Wednesday by dogs near Juniper Ridge on the outskirts of northeast Bend.  

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

An outreach worker who knew the 56-year-old man mauled to death by three dogs near Bend this week said the dogs had bitten others before.

But their behavior stood out in the Juniper Ridge homeless encampment, where aggressive dogs are more common than bites. County officials are not planning to evaluate any risk posed by the hundreds of other dogs that live there.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.