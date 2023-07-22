An outreach worker who knew the 56-year-old man mauled to death by three dogs near Bend this week said the dogs had bitten others before.
But their behavior stood out in the Juniper Ridge homeless encampment, where aggressive dogs are more common than bites. County officials are not planning to evaluate any risk posed by the hundreds of other dogs that live there.
Tim Ellis, who works for Shepherd’s House Ministries and provides weekly outreach services to people experiencing homelessness in the Juniper Ridge area, told The Bulletin on Thursday that the dogs that attacked Joseph Taylor Keeton had previously seemed aggressive, but not dangerous.
However, Ellis said he knew of “a few” other outreach workers who had been bitten by the dogs.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Keeton died Wednesday after he was attacked by three pit-bull/bull-mastiff mix dogs in the Juniper Ridge area, a 1,500-acre area of publicly-owned land on the northeast outskirts of Bend.
When deputies found Keeton, he had lost a substantial amount of blood. The sheriff’s office said Keeton had been mauled for “a prolonged period of time.”
The owner of the dogs, Jessica Rae Charity, 38, is cooperating with a sheriff’s investigation and could face criminal charges, a sheriff’s office spokesman told The Bulletin on Wednesday. She had not been charged in the reported incident as of Friday morning, according to court records.
In 2015, Charity pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree animal neglect, according to court records.
Authorities crated the dogs and took them to the BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond, where they are being quarantined as potential evidence in the ongoing criminal investigation, said Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Wall.
The Deschutes County Dog Control Board may review the case and decide whether they need to be surrendered to a dog pound or put down, county officials said.
Keeton had a history of community service that involved working with children and a local church, said Ellis, who met Keeton through his work at Juniper Ridge. He also struggled with mental illness and substance abuse.
The latest tragedy has underscored a long simmering debate around how best to preserve public safety in the areas of Deschutes County where hundreds of homeless people live in sprawling encampments and some dogs roam free.
“There’s lots of dogs out there, but we haven’t had a direct death like this,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone. He added: “It’s escalating the seriousness of the matter.”
Dogs serve as faithful companions to people experiencing homelessness, providing mental and emotional support amid hardship, said Johannah Johnson-Weinberg, co-founder and president of Companion Animal Medical Project, a Bend-based nonprofit. “Their pets are like family,” she said.
But their behavior can be influenced by their environment, just like people, Johnson-Weinberg added. Being in a constant state of survival with little food, uncontrolled temperatures and anxious or abusive people nearby can alter an animal’s behavior, she said.
Many homeless people struggle to find a safe place to stay because shelters commonly deny access to people with pets. And with homeless encampments being swept in cities like Bend, more and more people are getting pushed further out into rural areas, making it harder for them to access services and care for their pets, she said.
“It’s a complicated issue and everything is interconnected,” she said.
Regional officials said Thursday that they had never heard of such a tragedy happening before.
“That’s crazy,” said Drew Norris, deputy chief of emergency medicine for Bend Fire & Rescue. “You don’t hear that very often.”
Norris noted serious dog bites are relatively uncommon. Since the beginning of the year, paramedics have responded to six patients with dog bites in Bend, according to Bend fire department data.
Two involved people experiencing homelessness, Norris said. One of them was bitten by a police dog after the person allegedly refused to comply with orders from a police officer.
“It’s not a huge concern from us,” Norris said.
Taken together, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Bend Police Department have responded to at least eight complaints about dogs in homeless encampments in the county this year. They involved dogs in a vehicle, tied to a tree, roaming free and other animal control issues, but not necessarily bites, police say.
Wall said authorities rely on owners to be responsible for their dogs, noting that police cannot proactively patrol dog safety in the same way they might patrol traffic.
DeBone said the attack Wednesday reemphasized the need among county officials to manage unsanctioned camping more aggressively, but he didn’t point to specific steps they’re taking to prevent dog attacks
Phil Chang, Deschutes County commissioner, said the county has laws and systems in place to prevent dog attacks and protect people, including a dog commission and licensing system. But he noted that the location of the attack increased the risk.
“The challenge is in the setting where this occurred — on unauthorized, unplanned, unmanaged land — things happen,” Chang said. “It takes a long time for law enforcement and emergency medical services to respond to situations like this.”
Chang said the county should continue making efforts toward providing meaningful pathways out of homelessness to reduce the amount of people living in the Juniper Ridge area and avoid attacks like this in the future.
