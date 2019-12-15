WARM SPRINGS — The Dog Lady was called to the tribal landfill one night in the middle of a snowstorm.

Six cattle dog puppies, maybe 8 weeks old, had been dumped there in a box. It was a pretty standard call for Podzy Wolf Van Pelt, known to many on the Warm Springs Reservation simply as “The Dog Lady.”

By the time Van Pelt arrived, the puppies had gotten out of the box and were wedged between a large metal enclosure and a brick wall. They were scared. Van Pelt grabbed her catch pole.

She found a good angle, about 10 feet above the dogs, and went to work.

“It was like one of those crane games,” she recalled. “I craned ‘em out one at a time.”

For hundreds of families, from Oregon to Washington, D.C., their pet’s origin story involves The Dog Lady and a ride off the Warm Springs Reservation in her rundown 1989 Buick. Many of those pet owners have no idea their dog came from a dumpster or a landfill, Van Pelt said.

“That’s the origin of so many good pets,” she said. “So many dogs come from the craziest situations.”

Podzy Wolf Van Pelt, 25, calls herself an “animal lover.” To many on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, she’s the one they call when a stray dog or cat needs a home. And plenty of dogs and cats in Warm Springs need homes, with the reservation’s animal population, once in decline, again exploding, according to animal workers and volunteers.

Warm Springs, a literal nation within a nation, doesn’t have the same policy options to deal with animals as other Oregon cities.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has had to focus on more pressing issues, like providing clean drinking water, child care and a functioning jail.

Animal control, for now, is provided by Van Pelt and a small network of dedicated volunteers.

Van Pelt grew up on farms in Arkansas and Klamath Falls, surrounded by chickens, horses, cattle and dogs. Had she been a boy, her parents would have named her Wolf. Instead, she was named for her mother, Martie, and “Wolf” became her middle name. As a baby, her family took to calling her “Sweet Pea,” then “Pod” — as in “Pea Pod” — and eventually, the name she uses today.

Though she’s a member of the Klamath Tribes, she moved to Warm Springs at 15. Two years later she married a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Their two children, 6 and 8, are Warm Springs tribal members.

Van Pelt and her husband divorced recently and earlier this month, she was evicted from tribal housing. When The Bulletin visited her, she and her kids had just moved into the home of fellow Warm Springs dog rescuer Joyce Charley.

“I wasn’t going to have her on the street,” Charley said. “You can’t have children on the street. It’s not possible. At least not while I’m around.”

Though the move meant Van Pelt had to downsize — she kept up to 30 foster dogs at a time at her last house — the residents of Warm Springs still keep her busy. She’d recently come into possession of five 8-week-old puppies. Their mom went missing in a recent blizzard, and that dog’s owner wanted the puppies gone.

“He decided he didn’t want them going to any shelter,” Van Pelt said. “He just wanted me to hurry up and find homes.”

At this age, the pups spend about an hour a day outside in a pen to acclimate them, but they are fully exposed — to the elements and more. As Van Pelt spoke near the pen, a shepherd mix ran past. Then another. And another. A pack of seven males on patrol. It’s the neighborhood’s pack, Van Pelt said. Other neighborhoods have their own. Without the enclosure, the puppies wouldn’t stand a chance.

Mother dogs like to give birth in the bushes in the cattle farms in Simnasho. Ranchers there call Van Pelt, worried the newborns will end up just as mean and wild as the pack dogs there. A teacher once called Van Pelt to tell her where she could find puppies deep in the thorny scrub next to one of the teacher’s killed cows.

Van Pelt checks her phone constantly, texting or chatting on her rescue operation’s busy Facebook page, Warm Springs Rehoming for Dogs and Cats.

“I look at it as helping the community,” she said.

Pet ownership in Warm Springs might look different to outsiders. Here, pets don’t often wear collars, or even have names. There are no leash laws, and animals roam freely. Here, it’s not uncommon to own five, 10, or even 20 dogs, according to Van Pelt. Some people call her for help when they want to downsize their canine population. She finds homes for the dogs outside Warm Springs, or she takes them to the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras.

“It depends on what the person wants,” she said. “I try to keep people as happy as possible.”

A lot of dog owners just want advice — about pregnancy, allergies or which vets to trust. Van Pelt regularly schedules veterinary appointments on behalf of residents, and transports the dogs to clinics and back. She’s facilitated spaying and neutering for literally hundreds of dogs. She never charges anyone.

For all her trouble, Van Pelt has been bit countless times and caught the diseases she’s trying to stamp out, including parvo, scabies (from mange) and giardia (twice).

“She goes under houses and into some disgusting situations to rescue puppies,” said Jerilee Drynan, operations managing for the Three Rivers Humane Society. “That’s what’s amazing about her. She’s willing to go above and beyond and put herself in harm’s way.”

The Three Rivers Humane Society adopts out between 900 and 1,000 dogs per year. Of those, around 35% come from the reservation, according to the shelter. And the vast majority from the reservation arrive via Van Pelt’s blue Buick.

“Sometimes I pull up and they just jump right in the passenger seat and ride shotgun with me the whole way over there, just tail wagging and happy as could be,” she said. “It’s a nice moment.”

Aside from transporting dogs, Van Pelt provides perhaps an even more vital service, according to Madras dog trainer Monica Rendon.

“To those of us in rescue, she provides a tremendous service, as there can be a cultural distrust from Native Americans towards white people,” Rendon said. “Podzy has at times been a link to communication with reservation folks who would never have contacted us in the first place.”

The five pups Van Pelt was fostering this month will go for between $80 and $100. She’d never ask more than $120.

“That’s an outlandish amount for a mutt,” Van Pelt said.

But Van Pelt has had to look out for people she calls “puppy flippers.” One woman brought her whole family with her from Portland pretending she wanted a family pet. She asked Van Pelt for a whole litter. Sensing something was off, Van Pelt opted to give her just one.

Several days later, Van Pelt saw an ad online selling the same puppy for $700.

“That was a hard lesson I had to learn,” Van Pelt said.

What upsets some in the rescue community is that Van Pelt occasionally sells puppies that haven’t been spayed or neutered, and this only contributes to the overpopulation problem, they say.

At Three Rivers, every dog that comes in gets complete veterinary care and good and consistent nutrition, and is altered to stop additional unwanted pets. New dog owners leave the shelter carrying a folder full of information and coupons for dog products and treats. Not so when an owner buys from Van Pelt.

But Van Pelt is a single mother with virtually no income to support her rescue, aside from donations. She might see an animal in distress, and talk to the owner, but she can’t force the owner to give it up. And some people out here are stubborn, she said.

“I don’t go around pissing people off and judging too much,” she said. “They got their own kind of sentimentality. They got their own ways of handling them and caring for them. It might be a lot rougher than other people.”

Van Pelt learned a while ago that you don’t get in people’s business.

“We have to keep focused on the big picture,” said Rendon, the Madras dog trainer. “Podzy has been a positive bridge and channel that allows the shelter to rescue dogs that otherwise might not even survive, and certainly not live out their lives in health and comfort.”

Joyce Charley keeps a roasting pan outside her house full of scraps and leftovers. Many of her neighbors do the same.

Charley met Van Pelt through her late husband, Keith Sr., an animal lover who worked at the Warm Springs landfill. The couple met 30 years ago at an AA meeting in Portland. He died in 2017.

The landfill is a source of food for many stray and wild animals. In the spring, pregnant females burrow into the slag heaps and brush piles to have their pups near the food supply. Dog owners dump their puppies there, too.

Keith Charley had a soft spot for these dogs. He’d dig into the brush down to his shoulders, pull out the puppies and round up their mommas, and take them home, where he and his wife would get them back on their feet and find them new homes.

About six years ago, Keith Charley Sr. learned of a young woman who rescues dogs. Then he started seeing Van Pelt in the clinic when they took rescues to get spayed and neutered.

Soon, they joined forces.

“With him and Podzy working together, they made a big difference,” Joyce Charley said.

That’s why the recent uptick in the dog population is so disheartening for Van Pelt and Joyce Charley.

The Bend Spay and Neuter Project used to hold monthly clinics on the reservation. They were held at a regular time and place, so people could plan for them, and were reportedly a big success. But the program was discontinued a year and a half ago for lack of a sanitized location to hold the clinic.

Hence the uptick in dogs in Warm Springs.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is a sovereign nation overseen by the federal government but afflicted by small town problems.

It’s not the fastest or most efficient at responding to arising issues. The tribal council has instead focused on more pressing problems like modernizing its water infrastructure, removing lead and asbestos, and getting its child care facility and jail back in compliance with the federal government, according to Carina Miller, who recently served three years on the tribal council.

The council often received complaints about children being attacked by dogs. Kids as young as kindergarten had to walk through neighborhoods with aggressive dogs. Miller herself was once attacked by a dog outside her front door.

“We do care. We’re just surviving,” Miller said. “When I was on the council, we all cared about this issue. We all recognized the problem, not just for the safety of people, but for the quality of life of the animals. But when you’re up against things like clean drinking water, it’s always going to fall by the wayside.”

So the community increasingly relies on Van Pelt, Miller said.

“I don’t really know her; I know of her,” Miller said. “She’s definitely the person I call when I see a stray or a dog that’s struggling or needs help. I know to get a hold of her.”

The biggest need for Van Pelt’s rescue at the moment is good homes for dogs, she said. Beyond that, she’ll take any donation — dog food, bedding, deworming medication, dog houses. Anything.

Dogs on the reservation might live freer but that doesn’t mean they live better, she said. She sees the bloated bodies of pregnant females lying in the ditch. She sees road-injured dogs with missing legs. She notices when she stops seeing dogs she’s known for years.

It’s frustrating, she said.

“Nobody sees them from the perspective that I see them from,” she said. “Most of the time, we only see the good. People don’t see them when they’re suffering from mange, when they’re dying in the snow, families just too stubborn to give ‘em up … it’s like, there’s good homes out there, you just got to look.

“Most of these dogs go on to live better lives than half the people out here do.”

Once her dogs are adopted, Van Pelt rarely hears how they are doing in their new homes.

“Hearing how lovely they’re doing really makes my day,” she said. “A lot of them get so spoiled at their new homes.”

One of those dogs belongs to Wyatt Hernandez of Sisters. His is a story Van Pelt hasn’t heard.

Three years ago, when he was 15, Wyatt suffered a severe concussion playing football. He lost the ability to speak and began suffering the emotional swings associated with head trauma.

Laid up at home, Wyatt grew withdrawn and depressed, said his mother, Cathy Hernandez. So the family got Wyatt a dog, an 8-week-old cattle dog mix from Warm Springs that had just landed at Three Rivers.

The puppy, which the Hernandez family named Hopper, had an important effect on Wyatt, his mother said. Over the next six months, Wyatt regained his speech and conquered stuttering. His constant companion, Hopper, may or may not have played a role, Cathy Hernandez said.

“I will tell you, it really gave him confidence, to have his own pet,” she said. “To this day, they share a special bond.”

In August, Wyatt began his freshman year at Willamette University. On Cathy Hernandez’s first trip to see her son at college, she brought Hopper, who perked up when he spotted Wyatt from the car.

When Hopper’s door opened, he charged at the boy.