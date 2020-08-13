A trespassing dispute on a property south of Bend ended Wednesday night with a dog being shot and killed and its owners being arrested.
La Pine couple Dakota Pyatt, 23, and Jessica Sunderman, 19, were walking their pit bull near the 14000 block of South Century Drive at about 7:30 p.m. when a property owner told them they were trespassing on private property, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunderman walked farther onto the property to approach and argue with the female property owner. Sunderman then attacked the property owner, according to the sheriff's office.
A man on the property tried to intervene and Pyatt began arguing with him.
During the dispute, the pit bull bit and attacked the man. The man was armed with a pistol and fired several shots in self defense, killing the dog, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sunderman and Pyatt collected their dog and left the area in their truck.
Deputies said Pyatt and Sunderman were the primary aggressors and trespassed onto private property. Sunderman was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing. Pyatt was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are being considered.
