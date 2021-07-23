Seattle-based filmmaker Melinda Raebyne spent the winter of 2017 at a homeless camp in her city and was left with a new perspective on the issue of homelessness.
Raebyne found the residents to be hard workers who struggled to overcome various traumas in their lives. The result of her interactions led to her award-winning 2019 documentary “Stories of Us: Camp Second Chance.”
“If people could go one day at a camp and watch things, I think their minds would be blown away,” Raebyne said.
Raebyne will screen her film Aug. 7 in Bend as part of an event that hopes to explore solutions to homelessness.
The event, It Takes a Village — Ending Homelessness in Bend, is being hosted by Companion Animal Medical Project and Family Kitchen. It runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and will take place at Louisiana Avenue between Wall and Bond streets outside Bend City Hall.
The event will also feature live music by Seattle musician Dain Norman, who will tell his story of being homeless, and a panel discussion before Raebyne’s film is shown when it gets dark.
People experiencing homelessness in Bend are encouraged to attend.
Raebyne’s film follows the progress of the Seattle camp as residents and supporters try to find secure and safe living conditions.
"Everybody in the film has since moved on from the camp for various reasons, whether it’s shelter, getting more long term help or finding a job," Raebyne said.
Raebyne sees similar efforts forming in Bend.
“I’m really taken aback in a good way by Bend’s heart, and that it’s a community of people coming together and saying how do we become the solution,” Raebyne said.
It takes local government officials, organizations and input from homeless people to create any solution, Raebyne said.
“You have to have all those people coming together to ensure that there is a successful plan in place to support the survival and the thriving of the unhoused,” Raebyne said.
Prior to the film, the panel will discuss current and upcoming solutions for homelessness in Bend and ways for the public to get involved.
Panelists include Raebyne, Stacey Witte, the executive director of the homeless nonprofit REACH; Colleen Thomas, homeless outreach coordinator for Deschutes County and member of the Homeless Leadership Coalition; and Carolyn Eagan, director of economic development for the city of Bend.
Mention a counterpoint documentary - "Seattle is Dying" if you want to pretend to be objective journalists.
