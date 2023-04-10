It is a common misconception that undocumented immigrants do not pay income taxes, but the Latino Community Association helps primarily Spanish-speaking immigrants file their taxes for free as a service to the community.
The program, which started last year, is growing and is available to Spanish-speaking immigrants, and any member of the community in Central Oregon looking to file taxes, said Beatriz Escobedo, the client services coordinator at the Latino Community Association’s Redmond office.
Escobedo said this tax season the association has helped 350 people file their taxes, triple the amount of people who used the service last year.
Most of the organization’s clients, 80%, are undocumented immigrants who work in local restaurants, in manufacturing or in agriculture, Escobedo said. Escobedo said these clients do not have Social Security numbers but are able to legally file their taxes using what is called an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or an ITIN, which is issued by the Internal Revenue Service.
“The ITIN is an identification number — like a Social Security number that people who are citizens or residents have — but because people who are undocumented don’t have a Social Security number, the IRS gives them a personal identification number so they can pay their taxes,” Escobedo said.
Escobedo is the only Spanish-speaking person in Central Oregon who is certified to facilitate the application and certification process to help immigrants acquire their ITIN so they can pay taxes, she said. Paying taxes comes with many advantages for undocumented immigrants who hope to one day become legal residents or citizens in the future.
Not only does it help them build up a record of tax payment, it also gives them access to bank accounts and credit cards, and it can be used on rental applications or to buy a house or a car, among other benefits, Escobedo said.
Escobedo said the program is there for immigrants who struggle with the English language, do not have access to the Internet, or who do not have a working knowledge of U.S. tax codes. She said some of her clients have also been taken advantage of by third parties when trying to pay their taxes, so the program offers a free, reliable and safe alternative, and also helps put immigrants on a path toward acquiring legal status.
The program is funded with money allocated by the Oregon Legislature, and is primarily geared for lower income families and designed to keep money in the hands of people who need it most, said Brad Porterfield, the executive director of the Latino Community Association.
“When you are dealing with money, everybody likes to deal with people they trust. That’s a big factor,” Porterfield said of the program.
Porterfield said the increasing popularity of the program shatters the myth that undocumented immigrants don’t pay taxes. Most people don’t realize the government has created a completely different means of paying taxes for undocumented immigrants, he said. Porterfield pointed out the peculiarity of a federal policy that allows individuals who cannot work legally to legally pay taxes.
Celia Leonard, a Mexican immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in 1991 and finally became a citizen last August, said she had paid her taxes while she was undocumented using her ITIN number. She also said paying her taxes made it much easier to get her legal work permit.
“Ever since I started working, I would file my taxes every year. And so when I had my appointment with immigration to get my work permit, they asked me if I had been paying my taxes, and I said yes, and they asked me, ‘how’, and I said the government had given me a number,” Leonard said. “And so for me it was very easy, and so every year I always kept the papers they gave me when I did my taxes. They asked for five years worth of tax history, and I had all of that in order when they asked for it, so I had no problem.”
Leonard said many immigrants who are aware of the ITIN number will choose to pay their taxes because it will make it easier for them in the future, she said. She also had some advice for members of Central Oregon’s immigrant community.
“If they don’t have their ITIN it is really easy to get and it is very useful in the future for when they start getting their papers in order, and as far as the government is concerned, paying your taxes is the best thing you can do,” Leonard said. “This way you avoid any problems.”
The enthusiasm for the program goes to show that members of the Latino and immigrant community pay their share and contribute to society like everybody else, Escobedo said.
“We have to pay taxes as well because we are residents of the United States, so we have an obligation,” she said. “We are here for the benefit of the country, not to do harm.”
This year, Escobedo said, the organization certified four more people to help with the program, and next year it plans to certify even more to help a growing Latino community.
She said to get certified, association members must go through an intensive training session, and pass an exam to get accreditation through the AARP foundation.
