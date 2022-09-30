Thursday 3/3
Spring Break Garden Work Day: An open work day, family friendly; 10 a.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; www.envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
High Desert Stampede: Featuring barrel racing, steer wrestling, roping, bull riding and more; 7:30 p.m.; $20, free for kids 5 and under, $30 for reserved, $100 for VIP; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; www.expo.deschutes.org or 877-250-8623.
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: A play about a surprise visit home by a famous movie star and her newest lover; 7:30 p.m.; $20, $16 for seniors, $13 for students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; www.cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
“Legend”: A showing of the 2015 film about identical twin gangsters Reggie and Ronnie Kray in London’s East End during the ’60s; 5 and 8 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-323-1881.
Friday 3/4
Community Easter Egg Hunt: Ages 0-12, a community Easter egg hunt; 10 a.m., registration required by March 21; Prestige Senior Living High Desert, 2660 NE Mary Rose Place, Bend; 541-312-2003.
Redmond Community Easter Egg Hunt: Find 10,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes; 10:30 a.m.; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; 541-526-1847.
Snow Golf Tournament: Featuring a snow golf tournament, with barbecue, beer, prizes and more; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $25, $100 for a team of four, $5 to play for swag; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; www.mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Bunny Swim and Underwater Egg Hunt: Swim to find Easter eggs in the pool, ages 7 and younger need a guardian to swim with; 1 p.m.; $4 per child; Cascade Swim Center, 465 SW Rimrock Drive, Redmond; www.raprd.org or 541-548-6066.
The First Speak Story Workshop Performance: Join storytellers who have completed the First Speak Story Workshop as they share their stories; 1 p.m.; $5; Armature, 50 SE Scott St, Bend; 503-860-5733.
Opportunity Foundation Pasture Bingo Fundraiser: A pasture bingo fundraiser benefiting the Opportunity Foundation; 5 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; www.highdesertstampede.com.
High Desert Stampede: Featuring barrel racing, steer wrestling, roping, bull riding and more; 7:30 p.m.; $20, free for kids 5 and under, $30 for reserved, $100 for VIP; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; www.expo.deschutes.org.
Redmond Community Easter Egg Hunt: Find 10,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes; 10:30 a.m.; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; 541-526-1847.
Trailer 31: The bluegrass band performs with Tumbleweed Peepshow; 7 p.m.; $5-10; The Old Stone Church, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; 541-322-7273.
“Shrek the Musical”: A tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey; 7:30 p.m.; $33-$35 plus fees, $28-$30 plus fees for children and seniors; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; www.towertheatre.org.
“Laguna Beach, Ohio”: Featuring the winner of this year’s National Playwright Competition; 7:30 p.m.; $19, $16 for students and seniors; 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; www.2ndstreettheater.com or 541-312-9626.
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: A play about a surprise visit home by a famous movie star and her newest lover; 7:30 p.m.; $20, $16 for seniors, $13 for students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; www.cascadestheatrical.org.
Fourth Anniversary Celebration: Featuring music by Mosely Wotta, art by Breezy Winter and more; 7:30 p.m.; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., No. 6, Bend; 347-564-9080.
Trout Steak Revival: The bluegrass band from Denver performs, with The Lil’ Smokies; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-323-1881.
Saturday 3/5
Monster Truck Destruction Tour: Featuring competitive monster trucks and more; 7:30-9 p.m.; $19, $10 for children 12 and younger; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; www.mtdtour.com or 541-613-7086.
Easter Egg Hunt at Mt. Bachelor: Find Easter eggs; 9:30 a.m.; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; www.mtbachelor.com.
The Good News Easter Hunt: Find Easter eggs; 9:30-10 a.m.; free; Trinity Lutheran Church, 2550 NE Butler Market, Bend; 541-410-4506.
Community Easter Egg Hunt: Ages 12 and under, hunt for Easter eggs on the Juniper Golf Course driving range; noon; free; The View Restaurant — Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; www.playjuniper.com or 541-548-3121.
“Laguna Beach, Ohio”: Featuring the winner of this year’s National Playwright Competition; 3 p.m.; $19, $16 for students and seniors; 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; www.2ndstreettheater.com or 541-312-9626.
The U.S. Army Field Band: The Jazz Ambassadors from Washington, D.C., perform; 6 p.m., ticket required; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; www.towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 3/6
The U.S. Army Field Band: The Jazz Ambassadors from Washington, D.C., perform; 6 p.m., ticket required; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; www.towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Comedic Roulette: Featuring Shane Coffey, Juan Knudson and Jennie Mac; 6 p.m.; $5; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; www.northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
“Rolling Papers”: A documentary film about the first year of legalized cannabis sales and use in Colorado, presented by BendFilm; 6 p.m.; $11, $8 for BendFilm members; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-382-5174.
Monday 3/7
Bend Comedy Open Mic: All performance types welcome; 8 p.m., sign up at 7 p.m.; The Summit Saloon & Stage, 125 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; www.bendcomedy.com or 541-419-0111.
Comedic Roulette: Featuring Shane Coffey, Juan Knudson and Jennie Mac; 6 p.m.; $5; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; www.northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
“Cowgirls and Ranch Women: Pioneers Pushing Gender Boundaries”: Learn about the mid-1800s when cowgirls appeared on the American frontier, presented by Lynne Richardson, executive director of Deepwood Museum & Gardens; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; www.mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Fly Fishing Film Tour: Featuring fly fishing cinema; 4 and 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; www.flyfilmtour.com or 801-910-9169.
Mama Magnolia: The soul rock band from Denver performs with Shady Groove; 8 p.m.; $5; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-323-1881.
Igor and Red Elvises: The rock ‘n’ roll band performs; $7 plus fees in advance, $10 at the door; 9 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; 541-678-5740.
Wednesday 3/8
Jive Coulis: The rock band performs; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; www.mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
B. Dolan: The indie rap artist performs with Felix Fast4ward, The Hardchords and Theclectik; 9 p.m.; $5 plus fees in advance, $8 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-323-1881.
Flaural & Marshall Poole: The Denver-based quartet psych pop group performs; 9:30 p.m.; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; www.astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0166.
Tuesday 3/9
Thursday Afternoon Dance: Featuring live music by The Mem’ry Makers; 1 p.m.; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; 541-388-1133.
Transgender Day of Visibility: Featuring a panel presentation of individuals sharing their experiences; 4-5 p.m.; free; Boyle Education Center, Room 155, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7412.
Author Presentation: Local author Sandy Thompson will present “The Grace of Curves”; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Sol Alchemy, 2150 NE Studio Road, A5, Bend; 541-289-4972.
Soldiers, Songs and Voices: Featuring Stan Roach, Yvonne Ramage and Phil Paige; 7 p.m.; Kelly D’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-390-0921.
“Leonard Da Vinci: THE GENIUS IN MILAN”: A look into the man behind the masterpieces; 7 p.m.; $15, $12.50 for AARP members; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; 844-462-7342.
SWMRS: The band plays with Gonzo, The Frights and Strange Rover; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-1106.
“Laguna Beach, Ohio”: Featuring the winner of this year’s National Playwright Competition; 7:30 p.m.; $19, $16 for students and seniors; 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; www.2ndstreettheater.com or 541-312-9626.
Live Comedy: KRISTINE LEVINE AND JUSTIN HANES: The comedians perform, 21 and older; 8 p.m.; $8 plus fees in advance, $10 at the door; The Summit Saloon & Stage, 125 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; www.bendcomedy.com or 541-419-0111.
Wednesday 3/10
Thursday Afternoon Dance: Featuring live music by The Mem’ry Makers; 1 p.m.; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; 541-388-1133.
Transgender Day of Visibility: Featuring a panel presentation of individuals sharing their experiences; 4-5 p.m.; free; Boyle Education Center, Room 155, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7412.
“Dog Sees God: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD”: A play inspired by Charlie Brown, as part of the Black Box series; 7:30 p.m.; $15, $12 for students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; www.cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Author Presentation: Local author Sandy Thompson will present “The Grace of Curves”; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Sol Alchemy, 2150 NE Studio Road, A5, Bend; 541-289-4972.
Soldiers, Songs and Voices: Featuring Stan Roach, Yvonne Ramage and Phil Paige; 7 p.m.; Kelly D’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-390-0921.
“Leonard Da Vinci: THE GENIUS IN MILAN”: A look into the man behind the masterpieces; 7 p.m.; $15, $12.50 for AARP members; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; 844-462-7342.
SWMRS: The band plays with Gonzo, The Frights and Strange Rover; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-1106.
“Laguna Beach, Ohio”: Featuring the winner of this year’s National Playwright Competition; 7:30 p.m.; $19, $16 for students and seniors; 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; www.2ndstreettheater.com or 541-312-9626.
Hummfest Two Year Anniversary Party: A celebration of the two year anniversary of Humm Kombucha, with live music, games and more; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Humm Kombucha, 1125 NE Second St., Bend; 541-306-6329.
A Novel Idea: Poets and Lovers: COCC instructors Annemarie Hamlin and Lilli Ann Forman, combine live readings, lecture, and discussion of Amy Lowell’s best known work and the role the poet and her works play in the novel “Euphoria”; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-312-1032.
“Dog Sees God: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD”: A play inspired by Charlie Brown, as part of the Black Box series; 7:30 p.m.; $15, $12 for students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; www.cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Live Comedy: KRISTINE LEVINE AND JUSTIN HANES: The comedians perform, 21 and older; 8 p.m.; $8 plus fees in advance, $10 at the door; The Summit Saloon & Stage, 125 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; www.bendcomedy.com or 541-419-0111.
Thursday 3/11
Transgender Day of Visibility: Featuring a panel presentation of individuals sharing their experiences; 4-5 p.m.; free; Boyle Education Center, Room 155, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7412.
Hummfest Two Year Anniversary Party: A celebration of the two year anniversary of Humm Kombucha, with live music, games and more; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Humm Kombucha, 1125 NE Second St., Bend; 541-306-6329.
A Novel Idea: Poets and Lovers: COCC instructors Annemarie Hamlin and Lilli Ann Forman, combine live readings, lecture, and discussion of Amy Lowell’s best known work and the role the poet and her works play in the novel “Euphoria”; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-312-1032.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.