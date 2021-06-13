In the middle of the pandemic, Jen and Mitch Gordon realized that Chicago wasn’t home anymore.
That was in March. A few months later, the Gordons sold their house. Packed up their belongings and became new Bend residents.
As newcomers, the Gordons are among thousands whose moves were tracked by exchanging their former state’s driver’s licenses for Oregon licenses. According to the most recent data from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services division, 23,914 licenses were surrendered in Oregon during the first three months of 2020 from places as far away as American Samoa, the Virgin Islands, Quebec, Mexico, Germany and South Korea. In 2019, the top five states where new residents came from were California, Washington, Arizona, Texas and Colorado.
“We had come (to Oregon) on vacation for the past decade,” Gordon said. “We decided during the pandemic to move. We were wondering why we were not living there.
“We were ready to give up the concrete and embrace more nature.”
The Bulletin requested data from the DMV of surrendered licenses over the past five years to see where new residents came from. The statewide data mirrors new address data from the United States Postal Service, which sells information on change of addresses by county.
In Deschutes County, over a nine-month period ending in March, the top five areas where new residents came from were California, Washington, Arizona, Texas and Florida.
“The inflow of new residents is interesting,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “But it’s hard to draw a conclusion without the out-migration data. That back and forth.”
Traditionally, Deschutes County has a high net migration — more people coming in compared to those leaving — than other counties. Runberg usually uses Internal Revenue Service data to support the premise that more people come than leave, but the data is lagging. The most current is 2018.
In reviewing the surrendered license data, Runberg said, Oregon saw in-migration increase in 2020-21 by roughly 3% compared to 2018-19, a period where the state was at full employment. Interestingly enough, Runberg said, that increase looks to be from stronger migration from neighboring states, Washington and California. Meanwhile, there was a decline of residents surrendering licenses from Idaho, Texas, Florida and Arizona.
“The traditional data we use for measuring geographic mobility doesn’t capture our world post-COVID-19,” Runberg said. “There’s a lag in this data because it relies on administrative records, such as tax filings, licenses surrendered, or change of address requests that do not measure movement instantaneously.
“But, this early data is pointing to a small increase of in-migration into Oregon over the past 18 months.”
Oregon has been an in-migration kind of state for a while, Runberg said.
A relative newcomer, Suzette Chapman, who works at NeighborImpact as the chief development officer, moved here sight unseen in 2016. She chose to move to Bend from southwest Houston where the temperatures are considerably warmer, but the traffic and congestion were far worse than any backed-up roundabout in Bend.
She and a friend, who had lived in Redmond, pooled their resources and bought 40 acres in La Pine.
“It’s next to a huge Bureau of Land Management track, and we enjoy the land, the view and the deer,” Chapman said. “I love the area. I don’t miss the hurricanes, the mosquitoes or the venomous snakes.”
Chapman realizes she traded those for snow and ice and unplowed streets. Just in the past week, she said there were snow flurries.
“I came here completely green,” Chapman said. “I didn’t know anything about the weather or the natural habitat. When we bought, we wanted a rural property because we wanted the open space and natural area. Forests and pine trees matter to me.”
When she’s not working, she’s hiking and spending time outside, she said.
While Texas doesn’t occupy the top spot of where people came from and surrendered their licenses, it ranks No. 4 overall based on five years of DMV data.
Gordon said she and her family are about ready to settle in for a fine summer in Bend. They plan to enjoy the outdoors and warm weather.
“When you’re on vacation, you have rose-colored glasses on,” Gordon said. “But everything in Bend has been beyond what we’ve expected. We feel so welcomed by the community. We’re looking forward to friends coming to visit us.”
