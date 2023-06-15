A breach of Oregon DMV data has compromised the personal information of roughly 3.5 million Oregonians whose IDs and driver's licenses were illegally obtained, the department said Thursday.
The gravity of the situation is uncertain as the Oregon Department of Transportation, the DMV's parent agency, refused to disclose what kind of personal information besides what is included on IDs and driver's licenses might be at risk.
“It could include things beyond what is printed on the card itself,” Amy Joyce, the DMV administrator for the department, said at a Thursday news conference.
The breach was a part of a global hack of a third-party data-transfer software, which is used by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division, on June 1, the department said.
The number of affected people represents 82% or Oregon's population. In 2021, there were 3.5 million licensed drivers or ID card holders in Oregon.
The department realized data had been compromised on Monday, but it didn't release any information about the incident until Thursday.
ODOT's analysis of the June 1 hack determined "unauthorized actors" were able to access DMV files shared via a file transfer software called MOVEit Transfer. The breach occurred before the department received a warning from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security indicating that the software was vulnerable to attackers.
People who have valid Oregon ID cards or driver's licenses should assume their personal information has been affected by the hack, the department said in a press release.
Carolyn Sullivan, chief administrative officer for ODOT, said the department didn’t believe any financial-transaction data, such as credit card information, was compromised as a result of the breach. However, the department's only advice for the roughly 3.5 million Oregonians' affected by the data breach was to monitor their credit reports for any unusual activity.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.