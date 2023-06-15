Oregon driver licenses

Oregon’s DMV offices in Salem.

 Andrew Selsky/AP file

A breach of Oregon DMV data has compromised the personal information of roughly 3.5 million Oregonians whose IDs and driver's licenses were illegally obtained, the department said Thursday. 

The gravity of the situation is uncertain as the Oregon Department of Transportation, the DMV's parent agency, refused to disclose what kind of personal information besides what is included on IDs and driver's licenses might be at risk. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.