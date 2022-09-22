Student participation in state standardized tests is declining in some Central Oregon school districts, raising concerns among district officials who say this makes it more difficult to measure and compare performance and take action to improve their schools.
Some district officials argue that so many parents are keeping their children from taking the test that the data is virtually meaningless.
Data from the state’s English language arts, math and science tests help districts assess student educational progress and target shortcomings in the education system.
The state uses this data to prioritize funding and other support for schools. The Legislature uses it to inform policy. Perhaps most important: the data can inform the public about how well schools and districts are performing.
But an Oregon law signed by Gov. Kate Brown in 2015 made it easier for parents to keep their children from taking the state tests, despite a federal law requiring that these tests be administered.
Data released Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education suggests that many parents across the state and region are declining the test, particularly at the high school level. Less than 60% of high school students statewide took the state math and reading test, and only 63% took the science test, according to state data.
A state advisory committee recommends that at least 80% of students should be taking the test for the data to be useful in making decisions around budgeting, policy, professional development and more. Half of the Central Oregon districts reported participation rates at or below that threshold, according to state data.
What’s more: every regional school district but one — Culver — reported participation rates that were below the federal government’s requirement of 95%, the data show.
“It’s down,” said Colt Gill, the state’s education boss, shaking his head. “It’s a challenge. It’s down. And participation matters for this assessment. I think it’s central in helping us improve the outcomes for all Oregon students for us to have a broad understanding of how our schools are doing.”
In the Redmond School District, about 38% of families opted out of the assessment this year. In the Crook County School District, about 23% of families opted out. In the Sisters School District, that number was about 20%. In Bend-La Pine Schools, it was about 17%.
“I think the numbers are concerning,” Gill said, when asked about those rates.
Gill said the state is working with districts to find ways to promote the value of these tests and encourage families to let their children take them. He emphasized that the tests serve more as a check on the system rather than an indicator of student abilities.
The data released this week was the first snapshot of student learning reported through the state assessments since the pandemic began.
Redmond Superintendent Charan Cline voiced concerns on Tuesday that declining the test was becoming normal in regional schools. He said of the decision to allow parents to opt out: “I think that’s a real mistake at the state level.”
Proponents of the measure emphasized parental rights and the stresses of test taking as the reasons why there should be the option to skip the tests.
Cline acknowledged that these tests are difficult and take a lot of time, but noted that, in addition to being a way to measure performance, ratings based on these test scores can help inform parents about where they can live that will ensure their child gets a good education.
“Everybody needs a measurement to work against,” Cline said.
Joel Hoff, Crook County School District’s assistant superintendent, echoed some of Cline’s concerns.
He and other regional administrators noted that these test results are hardly reviewed by colleges and universities. But he said the data can help schools see where they need to change tactics to help students.
“If all these students are opting out,” he said, “then we’re not preparing kids.”
