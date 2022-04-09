Central Oregon school districts are projecting minimal changes in enrollment for the 2022-23 academic year and are building conservative budgets around the forecasts.
At least three districts are projecting slight growth in enrollment for the upcoming school year, despite enrollment dropping in some parts of Oregon during the pandemic.
In its proposed budget document for the upcoming fiscal year, the Redmond School District is forecasting its third consecutive year of declining overall enrollment, but only by a handful of students. Middle school and high school enrollment is projected to decline, but the district is projecting an increase in elementary enrollment overall.
But in Crook County Chief Financial Office Annie Logan said her district is forecasting the second consecutive year of growth. Logan said that’s no surprise.
“If you look at Prineville, we’re a community that’s growing,” Logan said.
Last year, the district grew by roughly 5%, Logan said. This year, the district projects enrollment will increase by 2%, which is 94 students, a “slight increase” that is likely driven by population growth, Logan said. Logan is still building this year’s budget proposal, she said.
The Sisters School District is also projecting “small growth” in enrollment, up from 1,100 to 1,120 students, Superintendent Curt Scholl said. Last year, the district forecast 1,140 students, but enrollment ended up lower, so “this year, we’re being a bit more conservative,” Scholl said.
Scholl said he anticipates the upcoming district budget to be similar to this year’s due to the steady enrollment.
Stacie Holmstrom, the chief financial officer for the Jefferson County School District, said the district is also anticipating a slight increase in enrollment to 2,776 students, but added the change is still “pretty flat as far as enrollment goes.”
But Holmstrom added that the district is anticipating the amount of funds needed per student to increase next year from $9,400 to $9,700 per student, mainly due to the drop in students that the state knows will be attending school next year. Holmstrom said districts across Oregon have lost track of certain students as they’ve left schools.
“The kids, they disappeared during COVID,” she said. “Some of them chose to be homeschooled. Some of them chose to be in online charter schools.”
Holmstrom said that, already, more students are showing up to school as mask mandates have been lifted, making it unclear what the actual turnout could be next year. She said that makes a big impact on the amount of state school funds that schools get per student.
“They might all show up in September,” she said, adding: “We just don’t know … We could have as many as we had today, or we could have 100 more.”
Bend-La Pine Schools will discuss enrollment projections at the upcoming April 12 board meeting.
