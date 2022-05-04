With 13 days until the 2022 primary election, two prominent Jefferson County officials — the district attorney and a former sheriff — have come out strongly against incumbent Sheriff Marc Heckathorn, saying he's taken steps to make children less safe.
In July, Heckathorn, a 23-year veteran of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, was appointed sheriff by a vote of the County Commission. At the time, he had the backing of former Sheriff Jim Adkins, who'd tapped his undersheriff to be his successor.
Heckathorn, 46, is now running to keep that seat, facing two challengers in the May 17 primary election. One of them, deputy Jason Pollock, head of the sheriff office's deputy union, is highly critical of Heckathorn's leadership, saying he lacks empathy and doesn't have support of his rank-and-file officers. The other, reserve deputy Rick Dupont, was encouraged to run by Heckathorn so there would be three candidates in the race, Heckathorn has said.
Under Oregon election law, with three candidates in the race, the next sheriff can possibly be determined in this month's primary instead of the November general election, should any candidate receive more than 50% of the vote. Heckathorn's gamble could have backfired though, if a recent endorsement is an indicator.
On Wednesday, District Attorney Steve Leriche and Adkins issued a joint statement endorsing Pollock and rebuking Heckathorn.
"Acting Sheriff Heckathorn's prior service to this county is commendable, but his actions as Acting Sheriff and during this campaign have been the opposite," the statement reads.
In the statement, Adkins and Leriche describe several recent episodes involving Heckathorn, including Dupont's dummy campaign, calling the reserve deputy "a buddy who doesn't even want the job." They say Heckathorn has taken to blaming "prior sheriffs" for any problems at the office, while claiming credit for any success.
"That is not accurate," the statement reads. "Given these serious concerns about Acting Sheriff Heckathorn's communication, integrity, and judgment, we cannot support his candidacy."
The statement from Adkins and Leriche also includes the more serious charge that Heckathorn has withdrawn the office from involvement with a national law enforcement group that combats child pornography and child sexual abuse. They say that since taking office, Heckathorn has reduced his office's involvement with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force without consulting community leaders.
Emails from Leriche to the state's task force coordinator, Phillip D. Kearney, from earlier this year were provided to The Bulletin through a public records request.
In a March 23 email, Leriche asked Kearney who in Jefferson County had been receiving task force notifications of investigations of child pornography and other internet crimes against children in Jefferson County.
Officials have said around this time, the arrest of Duane Ross Hollenbeak Jr. triggered a multiagency review of child abuse cases in Jefferson County.
"As the District Attorney, these types of cases are of the utmost importance to me," Leriche wrote to Kearney.
Kearney responded that there were two investigators from Jefferson County listed in the task force database, both members of the Madras Police Department.
"Until late last year Jefferson County SO had one detective in our database but for unknown reasons the JCSO is no longer accepting the cybertips we send to them," Kearney wrote.
Leriche responded asking for clarification, referring to the Madras Police Department by its initials: "Normally, MPD works cases within the city limits. Who is working the rest of Jefferson County ICAC cases?"
Kearney responded that the state has had to "lean on" Oregon State Police to investigate tips in unincorporated Jefferson County.
"I do not know why JCSO is no longer working cybertips. I placed a call to the sheriff to discuss this matter but never heard back from him," Kearney wrote. "I have had other police agencies in the state tell me they couldn’t work the cybertips we send to them but they always reach out to me to discuss this issue."
Hearing this from Kearney did not sit well with Leriche, the district attorney told The Bulletin.
"I thought to myself, What the hell are we doing? Our first and central obligation should be to protect kids," Leriche said. "Any law enforcement professional who takes their job seriously has to put kids first."
It's the first time the district attorney, who took office in 1998, has publicly supported a candidate for sheriff, though he noted many elections do not feature competitive challenges.
Reached for comment, Heckathorn defended his record, saying the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office recently partnered with the task force in the arrest of a Crooked River Ranch man. He provided emails showing a sergeant on his staff had been in contact with Oregon State Police about sheriff's investigators receiving task force training. He said he and that sergeant met with a local OSP commander in February to discuss cases.
Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff issued a statement calling the letter "stunning and disappointing," from men he considered personal friends and mentors.
"Their information was incomplete and inaccurate," he said. "I frankly expected both of them to have explored all of the evidence before they weighed in with this last minute effort to discredit me."
Heckathorn has bristled at Pollock "going negative" in Facebook posts.
"Please don't get bogged down trying to defend me when false narratives are presented by my opponent," he wrote last month. "This is his signature move 'going negative.' There are reasons for everything and people that want to know facts will come to me directly. I appreciate those who want to come to my aid but it only brings more notoriety to half truths and false hoods. As I said before, take the high road and we'll get through this just fine."
And though Adkins has put his support behind him, Pollock has said the sheriff's office has suffered from "gross mismanagement" for years. Adkins did not return a call seeking comment.
