Discipline, how the community can help educators and the needs of the district were all discussed by Bend-La Pine School Board candidates for Zones 6 and 7 at a forum Thursday night, co-hosted by the Deschutes County League of Women's Voters and City Club of Central Oregon.
The forum was held online. Questions included thoughts on book bans, curriculum and literacy challenges.
The candidates for Zone 6 are Melissa Barnes Dholakia, an educator who currently serves on the board, and Chet Wamboldt, who co-runs a safety company. Wamboldt was unable to attend Thursday night.
The candidates for Zone 7 are Kina Chadwick, who uses they/them pronouns, works in employee engagement and is the incumbent; Nicole Fitch, a real estate agent and former educator; Elizabeth Justema, who recently left Bend-La Pine Schools after 10 years; and Rod Hanson, who taught for 32 years in Redmond School District. Fitch was unable to attend the forum.
The Zone 6 race is for a 4-year term. The Zone 7 race is for a 2-year term that will then become a 4-year seat next election.
Discussions included student discipline and how to help teachers with the behavior issues they are currently facing.
Justema said students should be taught age-appropriate behavioral norms and consequences.
Hanson brought the discussion back around to teachers. "You need to come up with a policy to encourage and support the teachers and the principals to maintain, I would say, restorative order in the classroom rather than restorative justice," he said.
Chadwick felt relationships are falling apart between peers, as well as between students and teachers, and this could be connected to the student behavior issues in the district.
Dholakia said it was important to look at what kids were experiencing.
"One of the things I really pushed as a board member over the last four years was to look at the experiences our kids are having, and part of that was because of the behaviors that some of our kids were enduring," said Dholakia. "Marginalized kids were bearing the brunt of some of these behaviors. I'm very concerned, and I'm also concerned about the teachers."
Candidates were also asked about how the community and how parents should support educators.
Dholakia urged a direct approach.
"Encourage your children to read," said Dholakia. "Read with them every night."
Chadwick spoke in favor of the Father's Group and the Youth Equity Leadership Summit, sharing a story about a student who attended the latter and had a great experience.
"I know what that feels like. I went to Upward Bound. I had these amazing Black and brown educators, who went to Harvard and Yale, and they saw something in me. I will never forget that feeling," Chadwick said.
Hanson asked parents to ensure their children show up for school, and learn about their school days by asking questions.
Justema said she would love to see schools as community centers with regular events. She wants to see families brought back into the fold of the district after the years that COVID-19 pushed them away.
Candidates were also questioned on what they believe the district needs now.
The district needs more funding, because it isn't likely to get the amount it needs from the government to even keep up with current programs, said Chadwick.
Hanson wanted to improve high school graduation rates and help boys catch up academically.
Justema said saving educators is the district's greatest need right now.
"Those are the people who spend the very most amount of time with kids. That's where relationships are formed. That's why kids go to school. That's why they are engaged in a subject matter. It's the buy-in from the teacher and feeling like the teacher believes in them," she said.
Justema drew on her years as a teacher in her closing statement, while Hanson referenced living in the area for a long time.
Dholakia referenced her work in closing the achievement gap in her work as an educator, while Chadwick drew on their diverse background and their work in engagement.
Both the forums for candidates in Zones 3 and 5, and Zones 6 and 7 can be found on the City Club's YouTube page. The deadline to vote in the election is May 16.
