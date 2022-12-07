Dick Higgins, who at 101 is the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon, braved the cold Wednesday to be with his family and friends in Bend to remember the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ceremony, which included the placing of American flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue, honored those who lost their lives and who served the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: jsiess@bendbulletin.com,

541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.