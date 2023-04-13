fentanyl

Suspected fentanyl pills seized in recent arrests in Deschutes County. 

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office/Submitted ohoto

Three people are facing criminal charges in connection to what police describe as a drug trafficking operation that spanned communities across Deschutes County.

The investigation ended with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit seizing approximately 12,000 pills of counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.